Ncondezi notes land use agreement for Mozambique project

Ncondezi Energy Ltd - Solar and energy storage project in Mozambique - Receives Direito do Uso e Aproveitamento da Terra land use agreement from the Mozambican Government, granting exclusive use for solar power plant operations at a project in Tete, Mozambique. The company is developing a 300 megawatt solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system in Tete. Adds that DUAT covers an area of 950 hectares, sufficient for up to 500MW.

"This is a critical permitting requirement for the project, reflecting both strong local support and the expedited process we are executing since announcing the positive feasibility study last October," Chief Executive Hanno Pengilly says. "The Solar Project is strategically positioned from a transmission perspective, having access to existing grid networks with available capacity and multiple evacuation paths in Mozambique and the wider Southern African region."

Current stock price: 0.60 pence

12-month change: down 29%

