    NCCL   VGG640631039

NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED

(NCCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2023-01-09 am EST
0.7000 GBX   +7.69%
Ncondezi notes land use agreement for Mozambique project
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Ncondezi notes land use agreement for Mozambique project

01/09/2023 | 08:18am EST
Ncondezi Energy Ltd - Solar and energy storage project in Mozambique - Receives Direito do Uso e Aproveitamento da Terra land use agreement from the Mozambican Government, granting exclusive use for solar power plant operations at a project in Tete, Mozambique. The company is developing a 300 megawatt solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system in Tete. Adds that DUAT covers an area of 950 hectares, sufficient for up to 500MW.

"This is a critical permitting requirement for the project, reflecting both strong local support and the expedited process we are executing since announcing the positive feasibility study last October," Chief Executive Hanno Pengilly says. "The Solar Project is strategically positioned from a transmission perspective, having access to existing grid networks with available capacity and multiple evacuation paths in Mozambique and the wider Southern African region."

Current stock price: 0.60 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,71 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,82 M 3,82 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 66,4%
Ncondezi Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Hanno Crosland Pengilly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Haworth Director
Christiaan Ernst Schutte Chief Operating Officer
Aman Sachdeva Non-Executive Director
Scott Jonathan Fletcher Non-Executive Director
