NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Atleos will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 800-753-0725 (Tollfree) + 1 786-460-7170 (Local) 2395783 8:30 a.m. ET Feb. 14, 2024

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at https://investor.ncratleos.com/news-events/events-presentations. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

To address any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Brendan Metrano at brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126971112/en/