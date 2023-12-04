Official NCR ATLEOS CORPORATION press release

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Brendan Metrano has joined the company as Head of Investor Relations and Treasury.

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Paul Campbell, Metrano will be responsible for leading and executing the investor relations strategy for Atleos, as well as ongoing quarterly earnings activities. In the role of Treasurer, Metrano will lead all aspects of cash and debt management, foreign exchange, risk strategy and insurance and pension oversight.

Metrano joins Atleos from Upbound Group, a specialty finance company, where he served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Prior, he served as Investor Relations lead for Western Union and DHI. Metrano also brings Wall Street experience, having spent 13 years in equity research with top firms including Evercore, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

"Brendan brings a great track record of investor relations and equity research to Atleos,” said Campbell. “His insight into the institutional investor base, credibility in advising internal leaders and building relationships with the investment community are a great asset for us.”

“I am honored to join Atleos at this exciting stage in the company’s development,” said Metrano. “I look forward to playing a role in our strategy to continue to be a leader in the ATM space and evolve Atleos as a successful independent company.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

