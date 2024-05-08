ATLANTA -- NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos"), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, will participate in this year's Seamless Middle East event, happening May 14-16, in the Dubai WorldTrade Centre. Atleos will be in booth H7-D20.

"The Middle East region is experiencing a digital transformation that is driving economic and social growth," said Hussam Zahdeh, Area Vice President, Middle East, Atleos. "As part of this transformation, banks in the region are using ATMs to improve operational efficiency and enable digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers."

NCR began its presence in the Middle East more than 100 years ago. NCR has played a key role in the digitization of the banking industry in the Middle East. For example, Kuwait Finance House deployed Atleos ATMs to reduce operational costs while improving customer experience, including self-service card issuance and gold purchases. Atleos helps not only financial institutions but also government organizations to innovate customer experience through digital self-service.

Going forward, Atleos plans to continue to partner with banks and governments in the region to expand self-service access and accelerate digital transformation. Innovative new deployment models pioneered by Atleos include its ATM as a Service (ATMaaS), which completely outsources all aspects of ATMs to the trusted experts at Atleos. Additionally, Atleos' independently owned Allpoint ATM Network expands surcharge-free access to cash and financial self-service for bank cardholders at retail locations outside the bank branch.

Senior Vice President Joe Gallagher will deliver a presentation at Seamless Middle East that explores a vision for the next 10 years of financial self-service. The presentation will examine how ATMs will serve as the critical link between digital finance and the physical world in the future, powering a transformation of the branch, banking, and consumer finance. Joe will examine consumers' need for cash and its intersection with digital money, new technologies that heighten consumer experiences, and how innovations in AI and frictionless finance will impact banking and the ATM industry.

Atleos will feature an innovation lab in its booth at Seamless Middle East, including demonstrations and discussions about how banking will change, and how financial institutions interact with customers will change. This may be because the customer wants to interact in a different way, or it may be that the financial institutions want to drive a different model of interaction to improve operational efficiency. Specific examples of concepts that will be discussed in the innovation lab include environmental impact of materials used and power consumed in ATMs, using consumer mobile devices as the interface for ATMs, and large screen-only ATM form factors.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

