NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in facilitating banks and retailers to deliver best-in-class self-service banking experiences for consumers, today announced that Paul Campbell, Chief Financial Officer, and Stuart Mackinnon, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Investment Conference on November 16, 2023 at 1pm CST.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in facilitating banks and retailers to deliver best-in-class self-service banking experiences for consumers. Atleos helps customers expand their reach, provide greater financial access for customers, and reduce operational complexity through industry-leading technologies, unmatched global services capabilities, the largest surcharge-free network, and expertise in running ATM networks. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

