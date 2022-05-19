Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NCR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCR   US62886E1082

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
32.88 USD   -7.01%
08:08aAllegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Data-Driven Organization
BU
06:31aNCR launches Aloha Cloud POS
AQ
05/16NCR Aloha Cloud Delivers Easy-to-use, Dependable Restaurant Solution
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Data-Driven Organization

05/19/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that North Carolina-based Allegacy Federal Credit Union (FCU) will leverage NCR and Google Cloud’s data warehousing and analytics solution.

NCR will bring together a number of disparate data sources across Allegacy FCU’s enterprise to provide a dashboard with data visualization tools that will help its leadership team make strategic decisions on marketing, new product introduction, and customer service enhancements. Allegacy FCU can also use data to give its members insights to achieve their saving goals, boost their credit scores, develop spending plans and improve their overall financial wellness.

“We had a wealth of data available across the credit union, but it was previously siloed and largely unactionable,” said Cathy J. Pace, President and CEO at Allegacy FCU. “By working with our partners, NCR and Google Cloud, we are putting the foundation in place to lead with data in all that we do, which will ultimately result in smarter business decisions, more personalized member experiences, and the ability to nimbly adapt as the market changes.”

“Members today expect all interactions to be hyper-personalized, which is impossible without real-time, reliable data,” said Doug Brown, president and general manager, NCR Digital Banking. “By joining forces with NCR and Google Cloud, Allegacy FCU is taking the steps necessary to make data actionable, unlock predictive insights and drive innovation.”

“Financial institutions are increasingly realizing the power of cloud for processing data and deriving insights that drive better decision making,” said Zac Maufe, head of retail banking at Google Cloud. “By leveraging cloud technology and analytics, Allegacy FCU will be able to extract intelligent insights that will help propel their business forward.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About Allegacy

For 55 years, Allegacy has helped its members, employees and the communities it serves be their best by helping people make smart financial choices. By doing right, Allegacy has become one of the largest credit unions in North Carolina serving over 166,000 members worldwide with $2 billion in assets and over $1.6 billion in assets under management in its financial planning group. With roots in Winston-Salem, Allegacy has 16 locations and nine high school student-run credit unions. Allegacy offers personal and business financial services to help a broad membership base including the employees, retirees and families of over 1,800 companies throughout the country. To learn more, visit Allegacy.org.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NCR CORPORATION
08:08aAllegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Dat..
BU
06:31aNCR launches Aloha Cloud POS
AQ
05/16NCR Aloha Cloud Delivers Easy-to-use, Dependable Restaurant Solution
CI
05/10NCR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Declaration of Voting Results by NCR Corporation
CI
05/04NCR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04NCR Corporation Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
05/04NCR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02NCR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29NCR CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 000 M - -
Net income 2022 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 491 M 4 491 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,88 $
Average target price 42,14 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-18.21%4 491
ACCENTURE PLC-33.87%173 653
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.75%162 358
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.54%119 571
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.82%87 100
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.05%81 430