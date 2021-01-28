Log in
NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
Honoring our commitment: NCR has been named as the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality 20th year...

01/28/2021 | 10:28am EST
When you strongly believe in something, you set your sights on a goal. You keep moving forward to reach that goal - always aiming to go above and beyond. This is how we approach not only our business at NCR, but also our culture.

We're committed to continuously growing our culture of belonging where everyone is valued, inclusivity shows up in our daily work and we celebrate what makes us different. And each year we continue to push boundaries.

Being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the U.S. largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, for the 20th year in a row is an external representation for our internal efforts.

In 2002, the Human Rights Campaign released its first ever Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Only 13 companies reached a perfect 100 - and NCR was one of them. I am incredibly proud that after almost 20 years we remain among the major U.S. businesses with a perfect CEI score, based on an evaluation of LGBTQ+ -related policies and practices (non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, responsible citizenship).

'NCR believes our diverse, inclusive culture not only benefits our employees, but also our customers,' said NCR Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Software, Tim Vanderham. 'By welcoming and encouraging diverse perspectives, we gain the opportunity to exceed our customers' - and our own - expectations for innovation and customer service. Earning an HRC perfect score is yet another milestone in our never-ending journey to be an industry leader in supporting the LGBTQ+ community.' Mr. Vanderham is also Executive Sponsor for United, NCR's LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group.

ONE NCR - people with commitment

A diverse, talented, thriving workforce, working together as ONE NCR, is among the top priorities at NCR. Our Executive champions, Human Resources organization and exceptional employees support each other personally and professionally to drive our commitment of shaping and growing an inclusive workplace culture for all.

Since our previous year's scoring, NCR has been working hard to prioritize, celebrate and elevate our employees with the creation of our internal Global Inclusion Council as well as appointing Sirita Donaldson as our DE&I Executive Director.

'Diversity, equity and inclusion powers life at NCR. This award speaks to our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and our employees,' said Sirita Donaldson, Executive Director of Talent, Diversity & Culture. 'We take pride in creating a workplace where all employees are valued, provided opportunities to thrive and empowered to show up as their most authentic self. That is how we live our values, that is how we support one another and that is how we win as One NCR. The perfect score is icing on the cake!'

'NCR has shown its commitment to equality by, yet again, being named a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign,' added K.C. Martin, Leadership Development Consultant and President of United. 'I am particularly proud of our leadership team for their continued drive towards creating a culture of belonging, especially in these uncertain times.'

Thank you to our employee-led Business Resource Groups, United (LGBTQ+), Women in NCR, Black Professionals Forum and others, for championing our community, spreading awareness, and enhancing equal opportunity for all our people.

We will continue to push boundaries and live our values in an inclusive culture with equity for all.

Disclaimer

NCR Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
