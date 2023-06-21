Advanced search
NCR CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
24.90 USD   -0.88%
08:05aMembers ATM Alliance Selects NCR ATM as a Service to Power Self-Directed Banking for Credit Unions
06/20NCR Completes Transformational Migration to Google Cloud for Digital Banking
06/13Transcript : NCR Corporation Presents at RBC Capital Markets 2023 Financial Technology Conference, Jun-13-2023 10:00 AM
Members ATM Alliance Selects NCR ATM as a Service to Power Self-Directed Banking for Credit Unions

06/21/2023 | 08:05am EDT
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has partnered with Members ATM Alliance (MAA), a credit union service organization (CUSO) that assists credit unions with ATM processing and management. Through the partnership, NCR’s ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) solution will be available to MAA’s participating credit unions.

MAA aggregates ATM managed services for the credit unions in its alliance. The CUSO was looking to update its legacy ATM fleet while simplifying back-office operations through vendor consolidation. With NCR ATM as a Service, MAA will be able to streamline its managed services offering, including deployment, operations, software management, transaction processing and cash management, all of which were previously managed in-house or through multiple vendor relationships.

“As a CUSO, we’re dedicated to providing valuable resources and support to our member credit unions,” explained Lindsey Cole, Chief Operating Officer of MAA. “Leveraging NCR ATM as a Service directly supports this mission. Shifting ATM management to NCR will allow us to have a more robust, streamlined offering and free more time to collaborate with member credit unions on their business strategies. We are confident that this partnership strongly positions us for success as we continue to grow.”

“With our ATM as a Service solution, MAA will be able to improve self-directed banking for its credit unions, including expanded availability and uptime and access to the latest features, contributing to an enhanced member experience,” said Don Layden, EVP, president, ATM, Network & Banking, NCR. “At the same time, the CUSO will be able to reduce costs and complexities by sourcing more of the services they offer from a single vendor. We look forward to supporting MAA on this transformation.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 948 M - -
Net income 2023 236 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 496 M 3 496 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,90 $
Average target price 31,88 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph E. Reece Chairman
Patricia A. Watson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR CORPORATION6.36%3 496
ACCENTURE PLC18.95%200 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.89%144 015
SIEMENS AG24.59%139 614
IBM-3.50%123 458
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.34%91 003
