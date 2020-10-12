NCR : A.S. Watson Group Retailer Kruidvat Accelerates Store Transformation with NCR

NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global provider of leading retail technology solutions that run the store, will provide self-checkout software, services and hardware for Kruidvat, part of A.S. Watson Group with more than 1,200 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“As the market-leading drugstore in the Netherlands and one of the best-known in Belgium, our customers look to us for a superior experience,” said Casper Oosterman, Project manager Sales Operations, at Kruidvat. “NCR helps us remain competitive and provide a safer checkout process for our customers and staff in the light of the current pandemic.”

Self-checkout is an important element in NCR’s Next Generation Retail Store Architecture that enables retailers to simplify store operations and introduce new innovations quickly. NCR has led the global self-checkout market for 18 years and continuously evolves its solutions to reduce touch in the checkout process. With NCR as a technology partner, Kruidvat’s customers will have a faster, more efficient checkout experience.

“We are looking forward to helping Kruidvat evolve its checkout experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. “NCR remains committed to helping our customers manage through the new normal. With our Next Generation Retail Store Architecture, we are helping retailers add capabilities in a shorter amount of time and at a lower overall cost curve. This is the future of retail.”

About Kruidvat

Kruidvat is a health and beauty store that also offers fashion accessories, textile products, CDs, toys, decorative household items and photo services in over 1,200 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. It is a brand of A.S. Watson, one of the world’s largest retail holding companies in the world. With a history dating back to 1841, the A.S. Watson Group (ASW) has evolved into the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operations in 25 markets worldwide. Today, the Group operates 12 retail brands with over 15,800 retail stores running the gamut from health & beauty chains, luxury perfumeries & cosmetics to its food, electrical & electronics and fine wine retail arms. A.S. Watson is a member of the world renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has major interests in five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries. For more information, please visit: www.kruidvat.nl

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

