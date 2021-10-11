Log in
    NCR   US62886E1082

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
NCR : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/11/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

2096870

4:30 p.m. Eastern, October 26, 2021

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 282 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 419 M 5 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 41,24 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR CORPORATION9.77%5 419
ACCENTURE PLC24.49%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%128 371
INFOSYS LIMITED37.27%96 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338