NCR : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Two Decades Redirect

Proudly Living the Customer F.I.R.S.T. values

Creating a culture built around the respect and inclusion of diverse voices sparks innovation and teamwork for and the benefit of our customers. NCR recognizes that the support of the LGBTQ+ community equals success for NCR.

"I am thrilled to celebrate this recognition and how it demonstrates our values in action. At NCR, we embrace the uniqueness of every employee, respect each other, and serve the communities where we work and live," said Tammy Pollock, VP, Culture & Employee Experience. "Having received this honor consistently for 20 years is a testament to our ongoing focus to create the best culture and employee experience at NCR. Being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality motivates us to do even better."

"In the past couple of years, there has been a bigger spotlight on acceptance and embracing who people are and who they want to be. That's also the change we are hoping to make. For such a long time, it went from being something you had to hide to being acknowledged but not spoken about. And now we're finally moving into a phase of being able to celebrate every individual for how they authentically live their lives, being exactly who they are," shared Alaina Church, electrical engineer and VP of United. "NCR is a great place to work, but there's always that last step of truly enjoying and celebrating everyone's individuality, rather than just bypassing it. This recognition, I'm happy to say, shows we are moving in the right direction."

Thank you to our employee-led Business Resource Groups, United (LGBTQ+), Women in NCR, Black Professionals Forum, and Armed Forces Alumni Association, for championing our community, spreading awareness, and enhancing equal opportunity for all our people.

Let's continue to push boundaries and live our values in an inclusive culture with equity for all!