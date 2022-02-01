NCR : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Two Decades Redirect

Log in
    NCR   US62886E1082

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
NCR : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Two Decades

02/01/2022 | 10:32am EST
Proudly Living the Customer F.I.R.S.T. values

Creating a culture built around the respect and inclusion of diverse voices sparks innovation and teamwork for and the benefit of our customers. NCR recognizes that the support of the LGBTQ+ community equals success for NCR.

"I am thrilled to celebrate this recognition and how it demonstrates our values in action. At NCR, we embrace the uniqueness of every employee, respect each other, and serve the communities where we work and live," said Tammy Pollock, VP, Culture & Employee Experience. "Having received this honor consistently for 20 years is a testament to our ongoing focus to create the best culture and employee experience at NCR. Being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality motivates us to do even better."

"In the past couple of years, there has been a bigger spotlight on acceptance and embracing who people are and who they want to be. That's also the change we are hoping to make. For such a long time, it went from being something you had to hide to being acknowledged but not spoken about. And now we're finally moving into a phase of being able to celebrate every individual for how they authentically live their lives, being exactly who they are," shared Alaina Church, electrical engineer and VP of United. "NCR is a great place to work, but there's always that last step of truly enjoying and celebrating everyone's individuality, rather than just bypassing it. This recognition, I'm happy to say, shows we are moving in the right direction."

Thank you to our employee-led Business Resource Groups, United (LGBTQ+), Women in NCR, Black Professionals Forum, and Armed Forces Alumni Association, for championing our community, spreading awareness, and enhancing equal opportunity for all our people.

Let's continue to push boundaries and live our values in an inclusive culture with equity for all!

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 180 M - -
Net income 2021 81,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 016 M 5 016 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,06 $
Average target price 53,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-5.32%5 016
ACCENTURE PLC-14.71%223 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.06%185 107
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.07%119 786
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.03%97 461
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%86 674