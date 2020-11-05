NCR : Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings

Log in
11/05/2020 | 08:34am EST

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced its placement in the top ten of the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers. The company improved its position one spot to no. 8 in the 2020 rankings.

The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2019 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

“NCR’s improved ranking this year is a direct result of their focus to provide more self-service banking technology across the industry,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “While their calling card has long been hardware, their shift to provide innovation through software platforms is what’s making a difference for their customers, especially now.”

“It has never been so important for financial institutions to leverage technology to power safe and innovative options for self-service banking,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “At NCR, we remain dedicated to delivering the open, flexible technology necessary for banks and credit unions to efficiently run their organizations, while facilitating the simple, digital-first experiences customers today expect. We are proud to once again be named a top financial technology provider by IDC Financial Insights.”

For more on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial+ info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 235 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 578 M 2 578 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,78 $
Last Close Price 20,00 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-43.12%2 578
ACCENTURE PLC8.24%144 402
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES22.73%133 869
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-16.52%99 709
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.47%70 574
INFOSYS LIMITED49.62%62 407
