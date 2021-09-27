NCR : Northgate Introduces Pronto Curbside Pickup Service with NCR Freshop

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Northgate Gonzalez Market quickly and easily launched online ordering and curbside pickup capabilities with NCR’s eCommerce solution, NCR Freshop. NCR’s solution helps grocers implement their own ecommerce and delivery services without expensive third-party providers.

“We needed to bring the Northgate experience to our customers digitally but also cost-efficiently and were excited how quickly we were able to do that with NCR,” said Mike Hendry, Northgate EVP, Marketing & Merchandising. “We have partnered with NCR to unveil Pronto Curbside, our online shopping service which allows customers to order their favorite Northgate products and get them safely loaded into their car.”

This deployment, completed in just a few short weeks, builds on Northgate’s successful rollout of the next-generation POS solution, NCR Emerald which runs on the NCR Commerce Platform, across 100 percent of its lanes. The NCR Commerce Platform is the foundation to unify all technology needed to run the store and provides a means to introduce new capabilities and services faster and more efficiently.

“Retailers today have to quickly upgrade their lanes to meet shoppers’ changing expectations,” said David Wilkinson, President and General Manager of NCR Retail. “We are pleased to work with Northgate to help them bring convenience, contactless and safety to their customers through NCR’s solutions that run the store.”

About Northgate González Market

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with 42 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., it maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods, and personalized service. Northgate Market’s commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Family Foundation by providing scholarships and assisting families in need. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

