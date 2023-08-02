Q2 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
MICHAEL HAYFORD, CEO
OWEN SULLIVAN, PRESIDENT & COO
TIM OLIVER, CFO (CEO DESIGNATE NCR ATLEOS)
DAVID WILKINSON, PRESIDENT NCR COMMERCE (CEO DESIGNATE NCR VOYIX)
August 2, 2023
1
NOTES TO INVESTORS
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS. Comments made during this conference call and in these materials contain "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "plan," "confident," "believe," "will," "should," "would," "potential," "positioning," "proposed," "planned," "objective," "likely," "could," "may," and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward- looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to NCR's plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in these materials include, without limitation, statements regarding: NCR's expectations of demands for our solutions and execution, and the impact thereof on our financial results in 2023; NCR's focus on advancing our strategic growth initiatives and transforming NCR into a software-ledas-a-service company with a higher mix of recurring revenue streams; our expectations of NCR's ability to deliver increased value to customers and stockholders; various macroeconomic challenges that may impact our financial performance in 2023; our expectations and assumptions regarding NCR's full year 2023 financial performance; expectations to leverage our software and payments platform to increase market share; our focus on operational excellence; Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted generation; and statements regarding the planned separation of NCR into two separate companies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing and structure of such planned transaction, the future commercial or financial performance of the commerce company or the ATM company following such planned transaction, value creation and ability to innovate and drive growth generally as a result of such transaction, and the expected capital structure, net debt and pension obligations of the companies at the time of and following the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of NCR's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors listed in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of NCR's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2023 and those factors detailed from time to time in NCR's other SEC reports including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These materials are dated August 2, 2023, and NCR does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
NOTES TO INVESTORS
NON-GAAPMEASURES. While NCR reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, comments made during this conference call and in these materials will include or make reference to certain "non- GAAP" measures, including: selected measures, such as period-over-period revenue growth; gross margin rate (non-GAAP); diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP); Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted; gross margin (non-GAAP); net debt; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA growth; adjusted EBITDA margin; the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA; operating income (non-GAAP); interest and other expense (non-GAAP); income tax expense (non-GAAP); effective income tax rate (non-GAAP); net income (non-GAAP); and measurements in constant currency. These measures are included to provide additional useful information regarding NCR's financial results, and are not a substitute for their comparable GAAP measures. Explanations of these non-GAAP measures, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the accompanying "Supplementary Materials" and are available on the Investor Relations page of NCR's website at www.ncr.com. Descriptions of many of these non-GAAP measures are also included in NCR's SEC reports.
USE OF CERTAIN TERMS. As used in these materials:
- the term "recurring revenue" includes all revenue streams from contracts where there is a predictable revenue pattern that will occur at regular intervals with a relatively high degree of certainty. This includes hardware and software maintenance revenue, cloud revenue, payment processing revenue, interchange and network revenue, Bitcoin-related revenue, and certain professional services arrangements, as well as term-based software license arrangements that include customer termination rights.
- the term "annual recurring revenue" or "ARR" is recurring revenue, excluding software license sold as a subscription, for the last three months times four, plus the rolling four quarters for term-based software license arrangements that include customer termination rights.
- the term "CC" means constant currency.
- the term "LTM" means last twelve months.
3
NOTES TO INVESTORS
COMBINED SEGMENTS. Combined segment information is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not representative of actual post-separation performance and does not purport to represent what NCR's (RemainCo) or NCR ATMCo's (SpinCo) financial position and results of operations actually would have been had they operated as independent companies during the periods presented. Importantly, this information reflects an allocation of expenses related to certain NCR corporate functions and other shared functions which may not be indicative of the actual expense that would have been incurred had the companies operated as independent companies during the periods presented, nor are they indicative of future expenses. The revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of corporate and other immaterial operating segments are not included in the combined segments. The ultimate financial performance and results of operations for NCR (RemainCo) and NCR ATMCo (SpinCo) will differ based on certain items which are not reflected in the information presented, including the final perimeter of the transaction, carve-out assumptions, final capital structure, required corporate expenses and other allocations, and such items may be material and result in material differences to financial performance and results of operations. These combined segment results should not be considered guidance or promises of future performance. There can be no guarantee that NCR (RemainCo) or NCR ATMCo (SpinCo) will achieve results similar to those presented here. Reconciliations of the combined segment information to NCR's reportable segments and consolidated results are included in the accompanying "Supplementary Materials". Such reconciliations include the unallocated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA related to corporate and other immaterial operating segments that are not included in the combined segments.
These presentation materials and the associated remarks made during this conference call
are integrally related and are intended to be presented and understood together.
4
OVERVIEW
Strong second quarter results
On track to separate NCR into two public companies
Recurring revenue up 5% CC Y/Y
Adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% CC Y/Y
Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion 260 bps
Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted of $154 million
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NCR Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 20:23:08 UTC.