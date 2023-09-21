NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has ranked #5 on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers. This is the second year in a row NCR has appeared in the top 5.

To determine the annual rankings, IDC categorizes and evaluates technology providers based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions (banking, insurance, and/or capital markets) or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software, and/or services.

“NCR has once again been recognized in our IDC FinTech Rankings due to their momentum and positive impact to financial institutions,” explained Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “NCR’s digital-first software and services enables banks and credit unions around the globe to improve efficiencies, enhance customer service and grow.”

“As the financial services landscape grows even more complex, we are proud to offer secure, innovative and flexible solutions that empower financial institutions to provide exceptional digital-first experiences and effectively compete,” said Michael Hayford, Chief Executive Officer, NCR. “We are honored to be ranked #5 in the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 list.”

For more information about the rankings, please visit: https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/financial/fintech-rankings.

