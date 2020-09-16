Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCR : Teams up With Microsoft to Keep Millions of IoT Edge Devices at Retail Stores, Restaurants and Banks Running

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:51pm EDT

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a software and services leader for the retail, restaurant and banking industries, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to power NCR Digital Connected Services (DCS).

NCR’s Digital Connected Services Internet of Things (IoT) management software will run on top of Azure IoT AI technology. That means data can be turned into insights faster, and incidents that could potentially impact availability can be identified sooner, increasing uptime. Through this unique combination, NCR’s retail, restaurant, and banking customers will gain a wall-to-wall IoT monitoring and managed services solution that proactively keeps connected devices running with greater uptime, enhancing their customers’ experiences.

“With Digital Connected Services, our customers gain peace of mind that their mission-critical technologies are always ready and available,” said Dan Campbell, EVP, Global Sales, NCR Corporation. “NCR can help global retailers, restaurants and financial institutions protect availability of edge devices and quickly turn massive amounts of data into meaningful insights.”

NCR makes it simple to access these end-to-end technology services, with thousands of service professionals in 160 countries that provide the experience, breadth and global scope customers require.

"By leveraging Microsoft Azure and its AI and IoT capabilities, NCR is helping retailers, restaurants and financial institutions simplify and keep commerce running with Microsoft's trusted, secure and scalable platform,” said Sam George, CVP, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp.

About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NCR CORPORATION
03:51pNCR : Teams up With Microsoft to Keep Millions of IoT Edge Devices at Retail Sto..
BU
09/10NCR : Self-checkout shipments jump in 2019; NCR leads the pack
AQ
09/09NCR : Named Global Leader in Self-Checkout for the 18th Consecutive Year
BU
08/20NCR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
08/17NCR CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
08/17NCR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17NCR CORPORATION : Announces Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08/10NCR : The Police Credit Union Selects NCR for Elite Digital Banking Experience
BU
08/05NCR : Brings Contactless Service to Restaurant Dining Rooms
AQ
08/03NCR : launches contactless ordering for restaurants
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 321 M - -
Net income 2020 153 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 600 M 2 600 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,33 $
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-40.84%2 600
ACCENTURE14.07%152 814
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.25%127 058
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.65%109 042
VMWARE, INC.-5.69%60 141
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.67%58 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group