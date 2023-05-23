NCR, ahead of break-up, mulls sale of digital banking unit -sources

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - NCR Corp, the ATM
and financial software vendor preparing to break into two
companies, is considering a sale of its digital banking business
that could be worth more than $2 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The company has held talks with its financial advisers about
the possibility of launching a sale process for the digital
banking unit, the sources said.
Digital banking provides operational software to more than
600 banks and credit unions and sits within NCR's digital
commerce division.
NCR said last September it planned to separate into two
publicly listed companies by the end of 2023: one holding its
ATM unit and the other housing its digital commerce operations,
which provide payments solutions to companies and small
businesses.
NCR executives have said that they remained open to selling
parts of the business prior to the split, if it offered better
value to shareholders.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the
deliberations are confidential, cautioned that no decision has
been made and NCR may choose to retain the digital banking unit
for its digital commerce division.
A spokesperson for NCR declined comment.
NCR's digital banking unit was projected to generate about
$257 million of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization in 2023, according to a research note from Stephens
Inc analysts in September.
Founded in 1884 as the National Cash Register Company, NCR
was bought by AT&T in 1991 for $7.4 billion, before being spun
out of the U.S. wireless carrier at the start of 1997.
The Atlanta-based company's shares have dropped 24% in the
last 12 months, giving it a market value of $3.4 billion. NCR
had debt net of cash as of the end of March of more than $5
billion.
(Reporting by Milana Vinn and David French in New York; Editing
by Leslie Adler)