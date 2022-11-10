Advanced search
NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-11-10 pm EST
21.98 USD   +6.49%
NCR to Participate in Citi's 2022 FinTech Conference
BU
Jennifer Personette Named NCR Chief Marketing Officer
BU
Patricia Watson Named NCR Chief Information Officer
BU
NCR to Participate in Citi's 2022 FinTech Conference

11/10/2022 | 01:31pm EST
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (https://investor.ncr.com/) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2022
11/08NCR Corporation Appoints Patricia Watson as Chief Information Officer
CI
11/07Ncr Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial ..
AQ
11/07NCR Board Adds Joe Reece to Board of Directors
BU
11/07NCR Corporation Board Adds Joseph Joe Reece to Board of Directors
CI
10/31NCR CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
10/27NCR CORP Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
10/26Oppenheimer Adjusts NCR Price Target to $26 From $35, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 838 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 836 M 2 836 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
