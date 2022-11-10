NCR to Participate in Citi's 2022 FinTech Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (https://investor.ncr.com/) for 90 days following the session.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
