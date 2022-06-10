Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NCR Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCR   US62886E1082

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:22 2022-06-10 am EDT
32.32 USD   -1.37%
09:03aNCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
BU
05/26WeWork Hires Andre Fernandez as CFO; Reaffirms Q2, 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
05/19Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Data-Driven Organization
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations Michael Nelson will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 14, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NCR CORPORATION
09:03aNCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
BU
05/26WeWork Hires Andre Fernandez as CFO; Reaffirms Q2, 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
05/19Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to a Dat..
BU
05/19Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR and Google Cloud to Transition to A Dat..
CI
05/19NCR launches Aloha Cloud POS
AQ
05/16NCR Aloha Cloud Delivers Easy-to-use, Dependable Restaurant Solution
CI
05/10NCR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Declaration of Voting Results by NCR Corporation
CI
05/04NCR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04NCR Corporation Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 000 M - -
Net income 2022 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 476 M 4 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,77 $
Average target price 43,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dale Hayford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen J. Sullivan President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-16.59%4 580
ACCENTURE PLC-28.73%191 692
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.33%160 439
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.78%91 900
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.75%81 026
VMWARE, INC.11.23%54 320