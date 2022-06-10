NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations Michael Nelson will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 14, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

About NCR Corporation

