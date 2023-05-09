Advanced search
    NCR   US62886E1082

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:09 2023-05-09 am EDT
22.23 USD   -1.81%
10:17aState Employees' Credit Union Selects NCR to Modernize Members' Digital Banking Experience
BU
05/08Ncr Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05NCR Shares Jump After Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Sets Q2 Outlook
MT
State Employees' Credit Union Selects NCR to Modernize Members' Digital Banking Experience

05/09/2023 | 10:17am EDT
Digital services to complement in-person support at SECU’s 274 branches

North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), the second largest credit union in the United States, will work with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, to modernize the digital banking experience for SECU’s 2.7 million members across North Carolina.

“Our members have trusted SECU for more than 85 years to serve their financial needs,” said SECU President and CEO Jim Hayes. “As our members’ needs evolve, we want to provide servicing options that offer more seamless, personalized experiences from the branch to the ATM to a mobile device. NCR’s digital banking platform will expand our services through online and mobile channels, complementing the exceptional member service that our branches are known for delivering.”

SECU will use NCR Digital Banking, a cloud-native, API-based platform, to enhance its mobile and online banking capabilities, with a focus on enhanced account management, financial fitness, payment and security features for SECU members. These digital service options will supplement the in-person service SECU provides at its 274 branches across North Carolina.

“Leading institutions such as SECU understand the importance of embracing technology to meet the expectations of members today,” said Michael Hayford, Chief Executive Officer, NCR Corporation. “NCR is proud to offer a flexible, digital-everywhere platform that is a differentiator for businesses in a highly competitive ecosystem.”

“We conducted an extensive evaluation process to identify the right partner to help us build digital services that will serve our members well into the future,” said SECU Chief Information Technology Officer Josh Bomba. “We appreciate NCR’s expertise supporting more than 600 financial institutions and credit unions, and we look forward to working closely with NCR as we implement enhanced digital services.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2023
