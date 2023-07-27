NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, announced today that Union Bank of the Philippines has selected NCR’s ATM as a Service solution to revolutionize, connect and streamline their self-service banking operations.

UnionBank is committed to being the Philippines' foremost digital-first bank, catering to the evolving needs of Filipinos nationwide. By leveraging NCR ATM as a Service, UnionBank's customers will enjoy enhanced availability, improved uptime and expanded capabilities at their ATMs. By transferring the maintenance and management of their ATM fleet, comprising over 400 ATMs, to NCR, the bank aims to enhance operational efficiencies while bolstering compliance and security measures.

"We have a proven history of embracing innovation, and NCR's ATM as a Service solution aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize our self-service channel and accelerate the delivery of new features and functionality to the market," said Dennis Omila, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operations Officer at UnionBank. Magz Magbanua, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate and Digital Operations, added, "NCR's technology, operational expertise, and strategic guidance will support our bank as we expand our ATM network, not only in terms of physical presence but also in capabilities, enabling us to unlock new value for our customers."

“UnionBank knows the critical role evolving their technology strategy plays in meeting customers’ changing expectations,” said Stuart Mackinnon, EVP, ATM Group, NCR Banking. “In choosing our ATM as a Service solution, they entrust hardware and software management to an experienced provider, freeing time and resources to focus on growth and strengthening customer relationships. We are proud to support UnionBank and help power the expansion and evolution of their self-service banking network.”

About UnionBank

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) embraces the future of banking and is committed to be the Philippines’ leading digital bank to best serve the growing needs of Filipinos everywhere. It has consistently been recognized as of one of Asia’s leading companies, ranking among the country’s top universal banks in terms of profitability and efficiency. With its drive to “Tech Up Pilipinas” and be an enabler of the Philippines’ push to be a G20 country by 2050, UnionBank stands firm in its promise to power the future of banking by co-creating innovations for its customers and for a better world!

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting, and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores, and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727048652/en/