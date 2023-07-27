NCR NIGERIA

PLC RC. 751

6 Broad Street

Lagos

only as Directors' fees. In addition, sitting allowances will be paid at standard agreed rates for each meeting attended by the Directors.

7. That, pursuant to Rule 20.8 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited 2015, a general mandate be and is hereby given authorising the Company during the 2023 financial year and up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting, to procure goods, services, and financing and enter into such incidental transactions necessary for its day-to-day operations from its related parties or interested persons on normal commercial terms consistent with the

Company's Transfer Pricing Policy. All transactions falling under this category which were earlier entered into in 2023 prior to the date of this meeting are hereby ratified.

Yours faithfully,

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

BERNICE ANYA

Company Secretary