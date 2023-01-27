NCR (NIGERIA) : NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION 25.01.2023

NCR NIGERIA PLC RC.

751

6 Broad Street Lagos

Lagos, 27th January 2023

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

This is to notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the Company) held a meeting on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the fourth quarter ended 31st December 2022 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements"). The accounts will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 30 January 2023.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 31st December 2022, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at Bernice.anya@alsecnominees.comor by telephone on +234 8154820402 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

BERNICE ANYA

Company Secretary