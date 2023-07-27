NCR NIGERIA PLC RC.

751

6 Broad Street Lagos

Lagos, 27th April 2023

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2023

This is to notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the Company) held a meeting on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2023 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements"). The Unaudited Financial Statements will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 31 July 2023.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 30 June 2023, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at Bernice.anya@alsecnominees.comor by telephone on +234 8033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

BERNICE ANYA

Company Secretary