NCR (NIGERIA) : NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - POST-BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

This is to notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the Company) held a meeting on Wednesday, 27th April 2022 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 31st March 2022 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at Bernice.anya@alsecnominees.com or by telephone on +234 8154820402 for any investment-related enquiry.

