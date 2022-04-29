Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCR   NGNCR0000008

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.

(NCR)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  02-18
2.700 NGN   -9.40%
06:02aNCR (NIGERIA) : Ncr (nigeria) plc - post-board meeting notification
PU
04:32aNCR (NIGERIA) : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/19NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCR (NIGERIA) : NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - POST-BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NCR NIGERIA PLC RC. 751

6 Broad Street Lagos

Lagos, 28th April 2022

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

This is to notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the Company) held a meeting on Wednesday, 27th April 2022 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 31st March 2022 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at Bernice.anya@alsecnominees.com or by telephone on +234 8154820402 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED BERNICE ANYA

Company Secretary

Directors: Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, J.P. (Chairman). Ms Christiana Yisa (Country Manager), Ms Louise Georgiou (Cypriot), Michael Vallier (USA), Chief Bisade Biobaku, Mr Mathew Adefila

Disclaimer

NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
06:02aNCR (NIGERIA) : Ncr (nigeria) plc - post-board meeting notification
PU
04:32aNCR (NIGERIA) : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/19NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/14NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31NCR (NIGERIA) : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/29NCR (NIGERIA) : Ncr (nigeria) plc - post-board meeting notification
PU
03/24NCR (NIGERIA) : Notice of postponement of board meeting
PU
03/10NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/18NCR (NIGERIA) : Change of external auditors
PU
02/02NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
More news
Chart NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
Duration : Period :
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Christiana Nnawo Yisa CEO, Executive Director & Country Manager
Otunba Adekunle Ojora Chairman
Matthew Akinlade Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Vallier Non-Executive Director
Louise Georgiou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.-40.00%0
ACCENTURE PLC-24.29%198 786
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.12%171 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.56%122 089
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.54%96 052
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.16%86 559