  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
  News
  Summary
    NCR   NGNCR0000008

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.

(NCR)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2020-02-18
2.700 NGN   -9.40%
NCR (NIGERIA) : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

01/09/2023 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NCR NIGERIA PLC

RC. 751

6 Broad Street

Lagos

Lagos, 9th January 2023

NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF NCR (NIGERIA) PLC AND CLOSED PERIOD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 to consider, amongst other things, the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Full year ended 31st December 2022 (Unaudited Financial Statements).

Venue: NCR Boardroom

NCR (Nigeria) PLC

NCR House

6 Broad Street

Lagos

Platform: Zoom Meeting

Time:

3.00 pm

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, NCR (Nigeria) PLC has declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 31st December 2022 until 24 hours after the 4th Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements, and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been submitted to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of NCR (Nigeria) PLC during this closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, J.P. (Chairman). Ms Christiana Yisa (Country Manager), Ms Louise Georgiou (Cypriot), Michael Vallier (USA), Chief Bisade Biobaku, Mr Mathew Adefila

Disclaimer

NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 18:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Christiana Nnawo Yisa CEO, Executive Director & Country Manager
Otunba Adekunle Ojora Chairman
Michael J. Vallier Non-Executive Director
Louise Georgiou Non-Executive Director
Chukwueke Onyekachi Caleb Financial Controller
