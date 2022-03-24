Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCR   NGNCR0000008

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.

(NCR)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  02-18
2.7 NGN   -9.40%
06:46pNCR (NIGERIA) : Notice of postponement of board meeting
PU
03/10NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/18NCR (NIGERIA) : Change of external auditors
PU
NCR (NIGERIA) : NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
NCR NIGERIA PLC

RC. 751

6 Broad Street

Lagos

Lagos, 24 March 2022

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

The meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 23rd March 2022 was rescheduled to hold on Monday, 28th March 2022.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@uubo.orgor by telephone on +234 8033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.

NCR NIGERIA PLC

__________________________

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors: Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, J.P. (Chairman). Christiana Yisa (Country Manager), Louise Georgiou (Cypriot), Michael Vallier (USA), Chief Bisade Biobaku BSc, En, MNSE, MICE, PTS, Mr Mathew Adefila

NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Christiana Nnawo Yisa CEO, Executive Director & Country Manager
Otunba Adekunle Ojora Chairman
Matthew Akinlade Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Vallier Non-Executive Director
Louise Georgiou Non-Executive Director
