NCR (NIGERIA) : NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Lagos, 24 March 2022

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

The meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 23rd March 2022 was rescheduled to hold on Monday, 28th March 2022.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@uubo.orgor by telephone on +234 8033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.

Directors: Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, J.P. (Chairman). Christiana Yisa (Country Manager), Louise Georgiou (Cypriot), Michael Vallier (USA), Chief Bisade Biobaku BSc, En, MNSE, MICE, PTS, Mr Mathew Adefila