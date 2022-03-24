NCR (NIGERIA) : NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

NCR NIGERIA PLC
Lagos, 24 March 2022
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC - NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING
The meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 23rd March 2022 was rescheduled to hold on Monday, 28th March 2022.
STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS
NCR (Nigeria) Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ncr.com.ng/index/investors-hub/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@uubo.orgor by telephone on +234 8033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.
