NCR NIGERIA PLC
RC. 751
6 Broad Street
Lagos
Lagos, 20 June 2024
NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF NCR (NIGERIA) PLC AND CLOSED PERIOD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, to consider, amongst other things, the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 (Unaudited Financial Statements).
Venue: NCR Boardroom
NCR (Nigeria) PLC
NCR House
6 Broad Street
Lagos
Platform: Zoom Meeting
Time:
3.00 pm
Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, NCR (Nigeria) PLC has declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 30 June 2024 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 have been released to the Market.
Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants, and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons, shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of NCR (Nigeria) PLC during this closed period.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED
COMPANY SECRETARY
Directors: Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, J.P. (Chairman), Mr Charles Oloruntoba (Country Manager), Chief Bisade Biobaku, Mr Mathew Adefila, Mr. Onyekachi Caleb Chukwueke, Mr Jimmy James (Australia), Ms Karen Witthoft (Cypriot)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 16:40:07 UTC.