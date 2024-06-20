NCR NIGERIA PLC

RC. 751

6 Broad Street

Lagos

Lagos, 20 June 2024

NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF NCR (NIGERIA) PLC AND CLOSED PERIOD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the meeting of the Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, to consider, amongst other things, the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 (Unaudited Financial Statements).

Venue: NCR Boardroom

NCR (Nigeria) PLC

NCR House

6 Broad Street

Lagos

Platform: Zoom Meeting

Time: 3.00 pm

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, NCR (Nigeria) PLC has declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 30 June 2024 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 have been released to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants, and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons, shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of NCR (Nigeria) PLC during this closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARY