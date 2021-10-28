NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
NCR Nigeria Plc
THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
30/09/2021
30/09/2020
Jul-Sep 2021 Jul-Sep 2020
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
3
1,957,971
3,835,062
546,111
907,691
Cost of Sales
(1,573,931)
(3,471,741)
(473,222)
(754,656)
Gross profit
384,041
363,321
72,889
153,035
Distribution Expenses
(126,798)
(187,532)
(49,578)
(49,490)
Administrative Expense
(84,976)
(96,368)
(30,571)
(46,122)
Other Operating Income
4
7,059
26,918
1,390
8,765
Other Gain/ (Loss)
-
-
-
-
Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany
13
(140,999)
(1,284)
(17,626)
-
Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)
(13,025)
(29,007)
31,362
(10,936)
Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative
-
-
-
Finance Cost
-
-
-
-
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
25,302
76,049
7,866
55,252
Income Tax Expense
-
-
-
-
Profit/ (Loss) after Tax
25,302
76,049
7,866
55,252
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax
25,302
76,049
7,866
55,252
Earnings per share data:
Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira)
0.23
0.70
0.07
0.51
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30/09/2021
31/12/2020
ASSETS
Note
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
492,587
Property, plant and equipment
14
522,492
Retirement benefit assets
14,431
14,431
Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
Total non-current assets
507,018
536,923
Current assets
Inventories
5
473,721
686,859
Trade and other receivables
6
1,011,845
1,665,739
Prepayments
7
54,109
41,549
Financial Derivatives
-
Cash and Cash equivalents
8
2,881,589
2,577,699
Other current assets
9
1,053,047
885,253
Current Tax Receivable
Total current assets
5,474,312
5,857,099
Total assets
5,981,330
6,394,022
Equity and Liabilities
Share capital
54,000
54,000
Retained earnings
(784,627)
(809,929)
Other reserves
(88,228)
(88,228)
Total equity
(818,855)
(844,157)
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
3,344,769
3,203,771
Deferred Tax Liability
-
Total non-current liabities
3,344,769
3,203,771
Current liabilities
2,981,602
3,321,481
Trade and other payables
10
Contract Liability
12
390,818
509,219
Provisions
114,411
Current Tax Liability
11
82,996
89,297
Total current liabilities
3,455,416
4,034,408
Total liabilities
6,800,185
7,238,179
Total Equities and Liabilities
5,981,330
6,394,022
Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana
Mr Chuwueke Onyekachi Caleb
Chief Executive Officer
Finance Controller
FRC/2020/003/00000020685
FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
AS AT 30 September 2021
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share Capital
Retained
Other
Total Equity
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
54,000
(809,929)
(88,228)
(844,157)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
25,302
25,302
Issue
of
Dividends
Transfer
for
Balance at 30 September 2021
-
-
-
54,000
(784,627)
(88,228)
(818,855)
Share Capital
Retained
Other
Total Equity
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2020
54,000
(518,799)
(72,564)
(537,363)
-
Loss for the year
(291,130)
(291,130)
Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
-
(15,663)
(15,663)
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
(291,130)
(15,663)
(306,793)
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2020
54,000
(809,929)
(88,227)
(844,156)
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
AS AT 30 September 2021
Note
30/09/2021
31/12/2020
OPERATING ACTVITIES
Cash receipt from customer
2,317,592
4,221,164
Payment to supplier & employees
(1,609,314)
(5,503,507)
VAT paid
(90,453)
-
Income tax paid
(6,301)
(38,312)
WHT Credit notes utilized
Net cash flows from operating activities
611,524
(1,320,655)
INVESTIING ACTVITIES
Purchase of PPE
(6,396)
(22,448)
Rental income received
-
32,026
Interest received
718
1,202
Proceed from disposal of PPE
Net cash flows from operating activities
(5,678)
10,780
FINANCING ACTVITIES
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
Increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
605,846
(1,309,875)
Net Foreign exchange difference
18,517
At beginning
2,023,196
3,314,554
At end
2,629,042
2,023,196
