    NCR   NGNCR0000008

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.

(NCR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 02/19
2.7 NGN   -9.40%
Ncr (nigeria) plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
10/13NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
NCR Nigeria Plc

THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

30/09/2021

30/09/2020

Jul-Sep 2021 Jul-Sep 2020

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

3

1,957,971

3,835,062

546,111

907,691

Cost of Sales

(1,573,931)

(3,471,741)

(473,222)

(754,656)

Gross profit

384,041

363,321

72,889

153,035

Distribution Expenses

(126,798)

(187,532)

(49,578)

(49,490)

Administrative Expense

(84,976)

(96,368)

(30,571)

(46,122)

Other Operating Income

4

7,059

26,918

1,390

8,765

Other Gain/ (Loss)

-

-

-

-

Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany

13

(140,999)

(1,284)

(17,626)

-

Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)

(13,025)

(29,007)

31,362

(10,936)

Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative

-

-

-

Finance Cost

-

-

-

-

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

25,302

76,049

7,866

55,252

Income Tax Expense

-

-

-

-

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

25,302

76,049

7,866

55,252

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax

25,302

76,049

7,866

55,252

Earnings per share data:

Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira)

0.23

0.70

0.07

0.51

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

ASSETS

Note

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

492,587

Property, plant and equipment

14

522,492

Retirement benefit assets

14,431

14,431

Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

Total non-current assets

507,018

536,923

Current assets

Inventories

5

473,721

686,859

Trade and other receivables

6

1,011,845

1,665,739

Prepayments

7

54,109

41,549

Financial Derivatives

-

Cash and Cash equivalents

8

2,881,589

2,577,699

Other current assets

9

1,053,047

885,253

Current Tax Receivable

Total current assets

5,474,312

5,857,099

Total assets

5,981,330

6,394,022

Equity and Liabilities

Share capital

54,000

54,000

Retained earnings

(784,627)

(809,929)

Other reserves

(88,228)

(88,228)

Total equity

(818,855)

(844,157)

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,344,769

3,203,771

Deferred Tax Liability

-

Total non-current liabities

3,344,769

3,203,771

Current liabilities

2,981,602

3,321,481

Trade and other payables

10

Contract Liability

12

390,818

509,219

Provisions

114,411

Current Tax Liability

11

82,996

89,297

Total current liabilities

3,455,416

4,034,408

Total liabilities

6,800,185

7,238,179

Total Equities and Liabilities

5,981,330

6,394,022

Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana

Mr Chuwueke Onyekachi Caleb

Chief Executive Officer

Finance Controller

FRC/2020/003/00000020685

FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 30 September 2021

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share Capital

Retained

Other

Total Equity

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

54,000

(809,929)

(88,228)

(844,157)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

25,302

25,302

Issue

of

Dividends

Transfer

for

Balance at 30 September 2021

-

-

-

54,000

(784,627)

(88,228)

(818,855)

Share Capital

Retained

Other

Total Equity

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

54,000

(518,799)

(72,564)

(537,363)

-

Loss for the year

(291,130)

(291,130)

Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

-

(15,663)

(15,663)

Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

(291,130)

(15,663)

(306,793)

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2020

54,000

(809,929)

(88,227)

(844,156)

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

AS AT 30 September 2021

Note

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

OPERATING ACTVITIES

Cash receipt from customer

2,317,592

4,221,164

Payment to supplier & employees

(1,609,314)

(5,503,507)

VAT paid

(90,453)

-

Income tax paid

(6,301)

(38,312)

WHT Credit notes utilized

Net cash flows from operating activities

611,524

(1,320,655)

INVESTIING ACTVITIES

Purchase of PPE

(6,396)

(22,448)

Rental income received

-

32,026

Interest received

718

1,202

Proceed from disposal of PPE

Net cash flows from operating activities

(5,678)

10,780

FINANCING ACTVITIES

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

605,846

(1,309,875)

Net Foreign exchange difference

18,517

At beginning

2,023,196

3,314,554

At end

2,629,042

2,023,196

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
