NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021 10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NCR Nigeria Plc THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 NCR (NIGERIA) PLC PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 30/09/2021 30/09/2020 Jul-Sep 2021 Jul-Sep 2020 Note N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 3 1,957,971 3,835,062 546,111 907,691 Cost of Sales (1,573,931) (3,471,741) (473,222) (754,656) Gross profit 384,041 363,321 72,889 153,035 Distribution Expenses (126,798) (187,532) (49,578) (49,490) Administrative Expense (84,976) (96,368) (30,571) (46,122) Other Operating Income 4 7,059 26,918 1,390 8,765 Other Gain/ (Loss) - - - - Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany 13 (140,999) (1,284) (17,626) - Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss) (13,025) (29,007) 31,362 (10,936) Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative - - - Finance Cost - - - - Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 25,302 76,049 7,866 55,252 Income Tax Expense - - - - Profit/ (Loss) after Tax 25,302 76,049 7,866 55,252 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax - - - - Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax 25,302 76,049 7,866 55,252 Earnings per share data: Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira) 0.23 0.70 0.07 0.51 NCR (NIGERIA) PLC PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 ASSETS Note N'000 N'000 Non-current assets 492,587 Property, plant and equipment 14 522,492 Retirement benefit assets 14,431 14,431 Deferred Tax Assets - - Total non-current assets 507,018 536,923 Current assets Inventories 5 473,721 686,859 Trade and other receivables 6 1,011,845 1,665,739 Prepayments 7 54,109 41,549 Financial Derivatives - Cash and Cash equivalents 8 2,881,589 2,577,699 Other current assets 9 1,053,047 885,253 Current Tax Receivable Total current assets 5,474,312 5,857,099 Total assets 5,981,330 6,394,022 Equity and Liabilities Share capital 54,000 54,000 Retained earnings (784,627) (809,929) Other reserves (88,228) (88,228) Total equity (818,855) (844,157) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,344,769 3,203,771 Deferred Tax Liability - Total non-current liabities 3,344,769 3,203,771 Current liabilities 2,981,602 3,321,481 Trade and other payables 10 Contract Liability 12 390,818 509,219 Provisions 114,411 Current Tax Liability 11 82,996 89,297 Total current liabilities 3,455,416 4,034,408 Total liabilities 6,800,185 7,238,179 Total Equities and Liabilities 5,981,330 6,394,022 Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana Mr Chuwueke Onyekachi Caleb Chief Executive Officer Finance Controller FRC/2020/003/00000020685 FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361 NCR (NIGERIA) PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 30 September 2021 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share Capital Retained Other Total Equity Earnings Reserves N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 54,000 (809,929) (88,228) (844,157) Total comprehensive income for the period - 25,302 25,302 Issue of Dividends Transfer for Balance at 30 September 2021 - - - 54,000 (784,627) (88,228) (818,855) Share Capital Retained Other Total Equity Earnings Reserves N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 54,000 (518,799) (72,564) (537,363) - Loss for the year (291,130) (291,130) Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax - (15,663) (15,663) Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (291,130) (15,663) (306,793) - - - Balance at 31 December 2020 54,000 (809,929) (88,227) (844,156) NCR (NIGERIA) PLC UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW AS AT 30 September 2021 Note 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 OPERATING ACTVITIES Cash receipt from customer 2,317,592 4,221,164 Payment to supplier & employees (1,609,314) (5,503,507) VAT paid (90,453) - Income tax paid (6,301) (38,312) WHT Credit notes utilized Net cash flows from operating activities 611,524 (1,320,655) INVESTIING ACTVITIES Purchase of PPE (6,396) (22,448) Rental income received - 32,026 Interest received 718 1,202 Proceed from disposal of PPE Net cash flows from operating activities (5,678) 10,780 FINANCING ACTVITIES Dividend paid - - - - Increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent 605,846 (1,309,875) Net Foreign exchange difference 18,517 At beginning 2,023,196 3,314,554 At end 2,629,042 2,023,196 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. 11:33a Ncr (nigeria) plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021 PU 10/13 NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice PU