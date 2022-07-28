Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.
  News
  Summary
    NCR   NGNCR0000008

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.

(NCR)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2020-02-18
2.700 NGN   -9.40%
11:17aNCR (NIGERIA) : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/13NCR (NIGERIA) : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
05/25NCR (NIGERIA) : Ncr (nigeria) plc- nccg compliance report quarter 4ed december 31, 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

NCR (NIGERIA) : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
NCR Nigeria Plc

SECOND QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Apr-June

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

2022

Apr-June 2021

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

3

877,512

1,411,860

420,970.05

720,403.90

Cost of Sales

(702,802)

(1,100,709)

(337,204.08)

(691,676.47)

Gross profit

174,710

311,152

83,766

28,727

Distribution Expenses

14

(82,128)

(77,220)

(36,694.21)

(51,278.87)

Administrative Expense

15

(66,038)

(54,405)

(35,161.52)

(22,680.93)

Other Operating Income

4

1,513

5,669

696.79

5,663.89

Other Gain/ (Loss)

-

-

-

-

Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany

13

-

(123,372)

-

(3,323.82)

Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)

(3,218)

(44,387)

8,284.22

(106,148.54)

Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative

-

-

-

Finance Cost

-

-

-

-

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

24,838

17,436

20,891

(149,041)

Income Tax Expense

-

-

-

-

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

24,838

17,436

20,891

(149,041)

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax

24,838

17,436

20,891

(149,041)

Earnings per share data:

Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira)

0.23

0.16

0.19

(1.38)

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

ASSETS

Note

USD

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

33,860

Property, plant and equipment

14

40,849

Retirement benefit assets

25,389

25,389

Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

Total non-current assets

59,249

66,238

Current assets

Inventories

5

1,254,802

423,082

Trade and other receivables

6

2,012,330

1,926,787

Prepayments

7

130,819

11,498

Financial Derivatives

-

Cash and Cash equivalents

8

2,964,617

2,700,818

Current Tax Receivable

Total current assets

6,362,568

5,062,185

Total assets

6,421,817

5,128,423

Equity and Liabilities

Share capital

54,000

54,000

Retained earnings

(777,539)

(802,377)

Other reserves

(90,477)

(90,477)

Total equity

(814,016)

(838,854)

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,583,097

2,583,097

Deferred Tax Liability

-

Total non-current liabities

2,583,097

2,583,097

Current liabilities

3,735,133

2,816,584

Trade and other payables

10

Contract Liability

12

917,604

257,668

Current Tax Liability

11

-

309,928

Total current liabilities

4,652,736

3,384,180

Total liabilities

7,235,833

5,967,277

Total Equities and Liabilities

6,421,817

5,128,423

Approved by the Directors on 27th July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, JP

Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana

Mr Chuwueke Onyekachi Caleb

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Finance Controller

FRC/2013/IODN/00000002581

FRC/2020/003/00000020685

FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share Capital

Retained

Other

Total Equity

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

54,000

(802,377)

(90,476)

(838,853)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

24,838

24,838

Issue

of

Dividends

Transfer

for

Balance at 30 June 2022

-

-

-

54,000

(777,539)

(90,476)

(814,015)

Share Capital

Retained

Other

Total Equity

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

54,000

(809,929)

(88,227)

(844,156)

-

Loss for the year

7,552

7,552

Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

-

(2,249)

(2,249)

Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

7,552

(2,249)

5,303

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2021

54,000

(802,377)

(90,476)

(838,853)

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Profit /(Loss) before tax

24,838

317,480

Adjustments:

Depreciation

10,164

44,598

Exchange Loss/(gain)

3,218

23,598

Interest income(gain)

(1,513)

-

Loss on assets disposal

-

451,189

Allowance and impairment loss

-

(37,600)

Operating Profit Before working capital changes

36,708

799,265

Working Capital Changes:

Changes in prepayment

(119,321)

30,051

Changes in inventory

(831,720)

263,777

Changes in trade and other receivables

(85,543)

624,205

Changes in trade and other payables

918,549

(1,203,962)

changes in contract liabilities

659,936

(365,962)

578,608

147,374

Tax paid

(309,928)

3,048

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

268,680

150,422

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Acquisition of PPE

(3,176)

(14,145)

Interest income

1,513

10,440

Rental income

-

-

Net Cash flows from Investing activities

(1,663)

(3,705)

Cash Flows from Financing activities:

Interest expenses

-

Net Cash flows from Financing activities

-

-

Net Cash flows for the period

267,017

146,717

Cash and Cash equivalents as at 1 January 2022

2,700,818

2,577,699

Effects of exchange differences

(3,218)

(23,598)

Cash and Cash equivalents as at end of period

2,964,617

2,700,818

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NCR (Nigeria) plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Christiana Nnawo Yisa CEO, Executive Director & Country Manager
Otunba Adekunle Ojora Chairman
Matthew Akinlade Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Vallier Non-Executive Director
Louise Georgiou Non-Executive Director
