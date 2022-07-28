|
NCR (NIGERIA) : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
NCR Nigeria Plc
SECOND QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-June
|
|
|
|
30/06/2022
|
30/06/2021
|
|
2022
|
Apr-June 2021
|
|
Note
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
3
|
877,512
|
1,411,860
|
|
420,970.05
|
720,403.90
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
(702,802)
|
|
(1,100,709)
|
|
(337,204.08)
|
(691,676.47)
|
Gross profit
|
|
174,710
|
311,152
|
|
83,766
|
28,727
|
Distribution Expenses
|
14
|
(82,128)
|
(77,220)
|
|
(36,694.21)
|
(51,278.87)
|
Administrative Expense
|
15
|
(66,038)
|
(54,405)
|
|
(35,161.52)
|
(22,680.93)
|
Other Operating Income
|
4
|
1,513
|
5,669
|
|
696.79
|
5,663.89
|
Other Gain/ (Loss)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany
|
13
|
-
|
(123,372)
|
|
-
|
(3,323.82)
|
Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)
|
|
(3,218)
|
(44,387)
|
|
8,284.22
|
(106,148.54)
|
Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Finance Cost
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,838
|
|
17,436
|
|
20,891
|
(149,041)
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/ (Loss) after Tax
|
|
24,838
|
17,436
|
|
20,891
|
(149,041)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax
|
|
24,838
|
17,436
|
|
20,891
|
(149,041)
|
Earnings per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira)
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.19
|
(1.38)
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
30/06/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
ASSETS
|
Note
|
USD
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
33,860
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
14
|
|
40,849
|
Retirement benefit assets
|
|
|
25,389
|
25,389
|
Deferred Tax Assets
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,249
|
66,238
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
5
|
|
1,254,802
|
423,082
|
Trade and other receivables
|
6
|
|
2,012,330
|
1,926,787
|
Prepayments
|
7
|
|
130,819
|
11,498
|
Financial Derivatives
|
|
|
|
-
|
Cash and Cash equivalents
|
8
|
|
2,964,617
|
2,700,818
|
Current Tax Receivable
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,362,568
|
5,062,185
|
Total assets
|
|
|
6,421,817
|
5,128,423
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
54,000
|
54,000
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
(777,539)
|
(802,377)
|
Other reserves
|
|
|
(90,477)
|
(90,477)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
(814,016)
|
(838,854)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
2,583,097
|
2,583,097
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total non-current liabities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,583,097
|
2,583,097
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
3,735,133
|
2,816,584
|
Trade and other payables
|
10
|
|
Contract Liability
|
12
|
|
917,604
|
257,668
|
Current Tax Liability
|
11
|
|
-
|
309,928
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,652,736
|
3,384,180
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,235,833
|
5,967,277
|
Total Equities and Liabilities
|
|
|
6,421,817
|
5,128,423
|
|
|
|
|
Approved by the Directors on 27th July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, JP
|
Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana
|
Mr Chuwueke Onyekachi Caleb
|
Chairman
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Finance Controller
|
FRC/2013/IODN/00000002581
|
FRC/2020/003/00000020685
|
FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Retained
|
Other
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
54,000
|
(802,377)
|
(90,476)
|
(838,853)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
24,838
|
|
24,838
|
Issue
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer
|
for
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 30 June 2022
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
54,000
|
(777,539)
|
(90,476)
|
(814,015)
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Retained
|
Other
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
54,000
|
(809,929)
|
(88,227)
|
(844,156)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss for the year
|
|
7,552
|
|
7,552
|
Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
|
-
|
|
(2,249)
|
(2,249)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
|
|
7,552
|
(2,249)
|
5,303
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Balance at 31 December 2021
|
54,000
|
(802,377)
|
(90,476)
|
(838,853)
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
Profit /(Loss) before tax
|
24,838
|
317,480
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
10,164
|
44,598
|
Exchange Loss/(gain)
|
3,218
|
23,598
|
Interest income(gain)
|
(1,513)
|
-
|
Loss on assets disposal
|
-
|
451,189
|
Allowance and impairment loss
|
-
|
(37,600)
|
Operating Profit Before working capital changes
|
36,708
|
799,265
|
Working Capital Changes:
|
|
|
Changes in prepayment
|
(119,321)
|
30,051
|
Changes in inventory
|
(831,720)
|
263,777
|
Changes in trade and other receivables
|
(85,543)
|
624,205
|
Changes in trade and other payables
|
918,549
|
(1,203,962)
|
changes in contract liabilities
|
659,936
|
(365,962)
|
|
|
|
|
578,608
|
147,374
|
Tax paid
|
(309,928)
|
3,048
|
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
268,680
|
150,422
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of PPE
|
(3,176)
|
(14,145)
|
Interest income
|
1,513
|
10,440
|
Rental income
|
-
|
-
|
Net Cash flows from Investing activities
|
(1,663)
|
(3,705)
|
Cash Flows from Financing activities:
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
-
|
Net Cash flows from Financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
Net Cash flows for the period
|
|
|
267,017
|
146,717
|
Cash and Cash equivalents as at 1 January 2022
|
2,700,818
|
2,577,699
|
Effects of exchange differences
|
(3,218)
|
(23,598)
|
Cash and Cash equivalents as at end of period
|
|
|
2,964,617
|
2,700,818
|
|
|
|
