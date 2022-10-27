NCR (NIGERIA) : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
NCR Nigeria Plc
THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
July-Sept 2022
July-Sept 2021
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
3
1,739,241
1,957,971
861,729.37
546,110.96
Cost of Sales
(1,829,998)
(1,573,931)
(1,127,196.40)
(473,221.77)
Gross profit/(Loss)
(90,757)
384,041
(265,467)
72,889
Distribution Expenses
14
(115,265)
(126,798)
(33,137.07)
(49,578.00)
Administrative Expense
15
(81,419)
(84,976)
(15,380.89)
(30,571.31)
Other Operating Income
4
2,061
7,059
548.06
1,389.95
Other Gain/ (Loss)
-
-
-
-
Fair Value Loss on Long Term Intercompany
13
-
(140,999)
-
(17,626.31)
Foreign Exchange Gain/(Loss)
(474,996)
(13,025)
(471,777.41)
31,362.32
Fair Value Loss on Financial Derivative
-
-
Finance Cost
-
-
-
-
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
(760,376)
25,302
(785,214)
7,866
Income Tax Expense
-
-
-
-
Profit/ (Loss) after Tax
(760,376)
25,302
(785,214)
7,866
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit; net of tax
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Loss for the Year, net of Tax
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of Tax
(760,376)
25,302
(785,214)
7,866
Earnings per share data:
Basic/ diluted earnings/ (loss) per share (Naira)
(7.04)
0.23
(7.27)
0.07
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30/09/2022
31/12/2021
ASSETS
Note
USD
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
29,615
Property, plant and equipment
14
40,849
Retirement benefit assets
25,389
25,389
Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
Total non-current assets
55,004
66,238
Current assets
Inventories
5
1,997,025
423,082
Trade and other receivables
6
2,085,698
1,926,787
Prepayments
7
313,440
11,498
Financial Derivatives
-
Cash and Cash equivalents
8
1,945,397
2,700,818
Current Tax Receivable
Total current assets
6,341,560
5,062,185
Total assets
6,396,564
5,128,423
Equity and Liabilities
Share capital
54,000
54,000
Retained earnings
(1,562,753)
(802,377)
Other reserves
(90,477)
(90,477)
Total equity
(1,599,230)
(838,854)
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,583,097
2,583,097
Deferred Tax Liability
-
Total non-current liabities
2,583,097
2,583,097
Current liabilities
4,469,128
2,816,584
Trade and other payables
10
Contract Liability
12
943,569
257,668
Current Tax Liability
11
-
309,928
Total current liabilities
5,412,697
3,384,180
Total liabilities
7,995,794
5,967,277
Total Equities and Liabilities
6,396,564
5,128,423
Approved by the Directors on 26th October 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Otunba Adekunle Ojora OFR, CON, FNIM, JP
Ms Yisa Nnawo Christiana Mr Chukwueke Onyekachi Caleb
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Finance Controller
FRC/2013/IODN/00000002581
FRC/2020/003/00000020685
FRC/2015/ICAN/000000/13361
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share Capital
Retained
Other
Total Equity
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
54,000
(802,377)
(90,476)
(838,853)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(760,376)
(760,376)
Issue
of
Dividends
Transfer
for
Balance at 30 September 2022
-
-
-
54,000
(1,562,753)
(90,476)
(1,599,229)
Share Capital
Retained
Other
Total Equity
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
54,000
(809,929)
(88,227)
(844,156)
-
Loss for the year
7,552
7,552
Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
-
(2,249)
(2,249)
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
7,552
(2,249)
5,303
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
54,000
(802,377)
(90,476)
(838,853)
NCR (NIGERIA) PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Profit /(Loss) before tax
(760,376)
317,480
Adjustments:
Depreciation
14,410
44,598
Exchange Loss/(gain)
474,996
23,598
Interest income(gain)
(2,061)
-
Loss on assets disposal
-
451,189
Allowance and impairment loss
-
(37,600)
Operating Profit Before working capital changes
(273,032)
799,265
Working Capital Changes:
Changes in prepayment
(301,942)
30,051
Changes in inventory
(1,573,943)
263,777
Changes in trade and other receivables
(158,911)
624,205
Changes in trade and other payables
1,652,544
(1,203,962)
changes in contract liabilities
685,901
(365,962)
30,618
147,374
Tax paid
(309,928)
3,048
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
(279,310)
150,422
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of PPE
(3,176)
(14,145)
Interest income
2,061
10,440
Rental income
-
-
Net Cash flows from Investing activities
(1,115)
(3,705)
Cash Flows from Financing activities:
Interest expenses
-
Net Cash flows from Financing activities
-
-
Net Cash flows for the period
(280,425)
146,717
Cash and Cash equivalents as at 1 January 2022
2,700,818
2,577,699
Effects of exchange differences
(474,996)
(23,598)
Cash and Cash equivalents as at end of period
1,945,397
2,700,818
