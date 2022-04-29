Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCSM   US6288772014

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(NCSM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
47.68 USD   -1.99%
04:20pNCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
03/08NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/08NCS Multistage Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year of 2022
CI
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/29/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.

To join the conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (866) 374-5140. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (404) 400-0571. The conference access code is 40658981#. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:
Ryan Hummer
Chief Financial Officer
+1 281-453-2222 
IR@ncsmultistage.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
