NCS Multistage : March 2022 Investor Presentation 2.4 MB

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company," "NCS", "NCSM", "we" or "us") strategy, financial guidance, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the risks and uncertainties relating to public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on market conditions and our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; declines in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and production activity within Canada and the United States; oil and natural gas price fluctuations; the financial health of our customers including their ability to pay for products or services provided; inability to successfully implement our strategy of increasing sales of products and services into the United States; significant competition for our products and services that results in pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share; loss of significant customers; our inability to successfully develop and implement new technologies, products and services; our inability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets; losses and liabilities from uninsured or underinsured business activities; our failure to identify and consummate potential acquisitions; our inability to integrate or realize the expected benefits from acquisitions; currency exchange rate fluctuations; impact of severe weather conditions; risks resulting from the operations of a joint venture arrangement; restrictions on the availability of our customers to obtain water essential to the drilling and hydraulic fracturing processes; changes in legislation or regulation governing the oil and natural gas industry, including restrictions on emissions of greenhouse gases; our inability to meet regulatory requirements for use of certain chemicals by our tracer diagnostics business; change in trade policy, including the impact of additional tariffs; our inability to accurately predict customer demand, which may result in us holding excess or obsolete inventory; failure to comply with or changes to federal, state and local and non-U.S. laws and other regulations, including anti-corruption and environmental regulations, guidelines and regulations for the use of explosives, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; loss of our information and computer systems; system interruptions or failures, including complications with our enterprise resource planning system, cyber-security breaches, identity theft or other disruptions that could compromise our information; impairment in the carrying value of long-lived assets and goodwill; our failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; our risks in attracting and retaining qualified employees and key personnel or labor cost inflation; loss of any of our key suppliers or significant disruptions negatively impacting our supply chain; risks and uncertainties relating to cost reduction efforts or savings we may realize from such cost reduction efforts; the reduction in our senior secured credit facility borrowing base or our inability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; and our inability to obtain sufficient liquidity on reasonable terms, or at all. For the reasons described above, as well as factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less Share-Based Compensation, Free Cash Flow, and Net Working Capital. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendix for reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP measures. We do not present a qualitative or quantitative reconciliation of our forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty, without unreasonable efforts, in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for this reconciliation.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation has been prepared by NCS and includes market data and other statistical information from third-party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although NCS believes these third-party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, NCS has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information. Some data are also based on the NCS's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the third-party sources described above.