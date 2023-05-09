Advanced search
    NCSM   US6288772014

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(NCSM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:43:25 2023-05-09 pm EDT
19.37 USD   -0.36%
NCS Multistage : May 2023 Investor Presentation 2.9 MB

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Update

May 2023

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company," "NCS", "NCSM", "we" or "us") strategy, financial guidance, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: declines in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and production activity in Canada, the United States and internationally; oil and natural gas price fluctuations; significant competition for our products and services that results in pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share; our inability to successfully develop and implement new technologies, products and services that align with the needs of our customers, including addressing the shift to more non-traditional energy markets as part of the energy transition; inability to successfully implement our strategy of increasing sales of products and services into the U.S. and international markets; loss of significant customers; our inability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets; losses and liabilities from uninsured or underinsured business activities and litigation; our failure to identify and consummate potential acquisitions; our inability to integrate or realize the expected benefits from acquisitions; loss of any of our key suppliers or significant disruptions negatively impacting our supply chain; our inability to achieve suitable price increases to offset the impacts of cost inflation; risks in attracting and retaining qualified employees and key personnel or related to labor cost inflation; risks resulting from the operations of our joint venture arrangement; currency exchange rate fluctuations; uncertainties relating to the recent bank failures and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation response; impact of severe weather conditions; restrictions on the availability of our customers to obtain water essential to the drilling and hydraulic fracturing processes; changes in legislation or regulation governing the oil and natural gas industry, including restrictions on emissions of greenhouse gases; our inability to meet regulatory requirements for use of certain chemicals by our tracer diagnostics business; change in trade policy, including the impact of tariffs; our inability to accurately predict customer demand, which may result in us holding excess or obsolete inventory; failure to comply with or changes to federal, state and local and non-U.S. laws and other regulations, including anti-corruption and environmental regulations, guidelines and regulations for the use of explosives; the financial health of our customers including their ability to pay for products or services provided; loss of our information and computer systems; system interruptions or failures, including complications with our enterprise resource planning system, cyber-security breaches, identity theft or other disruptions that could compromise our information; impairment in the carrying value of long-lived assets including goodwill; our failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the reduction in our ABL credit facility borrowing base or our inability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; and our inability to obtain sufficient liquidity on reasonable terms, or at all. For the reasons described above, as well as factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update and do not intend to update any forward- looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less Share-Based Compensation, Free Cash Flow, and Net Working Capital. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendix for reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP measures. We do not present a qualitative or quantitative reconciliation of our forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty, without unreasonable efforts, in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for this reconciliation.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation has been prepared by NCS and includes market data and other statistical information from third-party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although NCS believes these third-party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, NCS has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information. Some data are also based on the NCS's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as the third-party sources described above.

2

The NCS Investment Proposition

  1. Leadership positions across a focused and differentiated portfolio of products and services
    • We enable our customers to operate more efficiently, reduce costs and improve their financial returns
  3. Leveraging our innovative technology platform to improve market share across geographies
  4. Strong balance sheet and capital light model that has consistently generated free cash flow
  • See appendix for Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation and Free Cash Flow

reconciliations. All amounts as of 3/31/2023 except as indicated.

  • Calculated as current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) less current liabilities (excluding current maturities of long-term debt). See appendix for reconciliation.

Trading Statistics and Selected Financial Metrics*

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Share Price (5/8/2023)

$19.44

Shares Outstanding (basic)

2.5

Equity Value

$47.7

Plus: Total Debt

$8.4

Plus: Non-controlling Interest

18.2

Less: Cash

(13.6)

Enterprise Value

$60.6

Trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

Less Share-based Compensation*

$14.1

Trailing 12-month Free Cash Flow*

2.1

Net Debt (Cash)

($5.2)

Total Debt/Total Book Capitalization

8.1%

Net Working Capital**

$61.7

3

Fracturing Systems - Pinpoint Stimulation

Pinpoint stimulation enables more predictable, repeatable and verifiable completions that maximize reservoir connectivity, as compared to other completion methods

Other Completion Methods

Pinpoint Stimulation

Well 1

Well 2

Well 3

Well 4

Unpredictable frac size and location

Controlled proppant placement

4

Fracturing Systems

InnovusTM Casing-Installed MultiCycle® Frac Sleeve

Frac ports

Outer barrel

Sliding inner barrel

Locator profile

InnovusTM Downhole Frac-Isolation Assembly on Coiled Tubing

Applications

  • Fracturing control
  • Selective production
  • Solids control
  • Water, gas and CO2 injection
  • Onshore and offshore
  • Cemented or open hole

Coiled tubing

Gauge/recorder

Sleeve locator

Flow

sub

Gauge/recorder

Isolation packer

5

Disclaimer

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
