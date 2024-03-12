NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. The Company offers products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells. The Company's products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, the Middle East and the North Sea. The Company owns a 50% interest in Repeat Precision, LLC, which sells composite frac plugs, perforating guns and related products directly to customers. It also provides tracer diagnostics services for well completion and reservoir characterization that utilize downhole chemical and radioactive tracers. The Company sells products for well construction, including its casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems and toe initiation sleeves.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment