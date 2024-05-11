nDatalyze Corp.

Machine-learning-based,

objective mental health assessments.

May 10, 2024

Forward Looking Statements

The Problem

Under-informed subjective mental condition mis/over-diagnosis results in mis/overprescription leading to poor outcomes with the resultant feedback loop clogging the mental health system and lowering the overall quality of societal mental health. Here are example mis/overdiagnosis rates:

71%

65.9%

85.8%

92.7%

General Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Major Depressive Disorder

Panic Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3184591/#:~:text=Misdiagnosis%20rates%20reached%2065.9%25%20for,97.8%25%20for%20social%20anxiety%20disorder.

The Solution

YMI is a human/machine-learning hybrid "mind" designed to significantly lower mental condition mis/overdiagnosis & mis/overprescription rates of common mental conditions. The process involves using a proprietary Reference Database to establish a societal baseline for multiple mental conditions, thereafter determining an individual's divergence from the baseline in order to predict probabilities of developing mental conditions over time. The preemptive process use a purpose-built Reference Database to identify potential developing conditions so they can be treated before they become debilitating.

YMI combines:

with…

01 "Memories"

A proprietary Reference Database of:

  • Genetic expressions
  • Childhood development/Parenting styles
  • Traumas & Allergies
  • diagnosed mental conditions
  • Physical conditions
  • Lifestyle choices and life experiences

02 An advanced, predictive psychiatric assessment system

Supervised AI/machine-learningis guided by multiple highly-qualified Psychotherapists/data scientists. Evidence-based data is used to predict cause of an individual's current/future probabilities of multiple mental health conditions.

to predict…

Our Machine-learning Guidance

DR. KEITH COURTNEY

DR. CAROL MALEC

DR. ANDREA PROTZNER

DR. KELTIE DUGGIN

JAMES DURWARD

Chief Psychiatric Officer

Keith is a double board- certified psychiatrist and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary and was a faculty member at the University of Vermont, Dartmouth Medical School, and the University of Nevada.

Ph.D,MSc,BScN

Carol has 22 years of private practice counselling experience

and is a Certified Counsellor

with Canadian Counselling and

Psychotherapy Association

(CCPA). She's also a guest lecturer at the University of

Calgary.

PhD, EEG Specialist

Andrea is an EEG specialist, a member of the Hotchkiss Brain

Institute, and an Associate

Professor at the University of Calgary. As the head of the

University's Brain Dynamics Lab, she's researching the link

between neural dynamics and

cognition.

M.D.

Keltie is a clinical lecturer at the

University of Calgary and a hospitalist physician leader in

the neurorehabilitation units at the Foothills Medical Centre

and Vernon Fanning Centre.

Director,

Chief Technical Officer

James' expertise lies in data science and technical product experience, including image analysis, pattern recognition, and specialized databases.

Current Mental Condition Probabilities…

and predicted trajectories over time.

Our Mindbalanced acquisition - US market entry point

https://mindbalanced.org

Clinical Study

nDatalyze has launched an independent clinical study with York University. This study is being conducted to determine the benefits of incorporating DNA data to enhance YMI's causal accuracy. The Principal Investigator is Dr. Dale Stevens, PhD, York University Neuroscience

