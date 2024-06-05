NEWS RELEASE

nDatalyze Corp. ("NDAT" or the "Corporation") (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF) updates the Clinical Study.

Calgary, Alberta - June 4, 2024

For Immediate Release - nDatalyze Corp. ("NDAT" or the "Corporation") (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF) ) The Corporation has been advised of preliminary results of the York University clinical study related to DNA data integration into the Corporation's YMI mental condition assessment program. Multiple machine-learning algorithms were applied to the Corporation's proprietary Reference Database with the objective of identifying correlations between diagnosed depression and certain single nucleotide polymorphisms ("SNPs", which are genomic variants at a single base position in the DNA), and "alleles" (alleles are alternative forms or versions of a gene). Unlike the Corporation's supervised machine-learning approach that uses multiple experts to guide the predictive process, the York process relies only on the Reference Database data, including DNA data, without expert guidance. The Corporations expert-guided approach is known as "supervised machine-learning" while the York data-guided approach is known as "unsupervised machine-learning" (both approaches are commonly referred to as "AI"). The preliminary results reveal an unsupervised Cross-validated Recall score of ~81% and a Cross-validated Precision of ~74%.

Jim Durward, CEO/CTO states: "I'm very pleased with these numbers. They imply a clear correlation between certain aspects of a person's DNA and biometrics in the prediction of mental conditions. I believe that more advanced algorithms that are now being tested will yield even better numbers going forward."

Once complete, the York study is expected to demonstrate the benefit of combining DNA data with environmental biometric data when predicting mental condition susceptibilities.

ABOUT MINDBALANCED INC.:

Mindbalanced's vision is to redefine mental healthcare through an integrative, personalized approach leveraging cutting edge technology and non-invasive treatment protocols. By harnessing evidence-based data we aim to predict and enhance mental wellbeing, taking into account individual predispositions and environmental factors thereby fostering healthier and more fulfilling lives for all.

ABOUT YMI:

YMI uses evidence-based, objective data from whole life experiences to predict individual mental states over time and applies this knowledge towards a fuller understanding of how mental health develops, and how to improve mental wellbeing. YMI combines supervised machine-learning with a proprietary Reference Database to predict an individual's predisposition toward a variety of common mental conditions, both current and forward in time. YMI is poised to revolutionize mental health diagnoses while ensuring a sustainable revenue stream. By strategically addressing the causes of misdiagnosis, establishing credibility through clinical studies, and targeting key markets, YMI aligns both societal impact and financial success.

