nDatalyze : Fiscal Year 2021 MD&A

nDatalyze Corp. (formerly MedXtractor Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended February 28, 2022

nDatalyze Corp. (formerly MedXtractor Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended February 28, 2022 This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of MedXtractor Corp. (the "Company" or the "Corporation" or "nDatalyze") contains an analysis of the Company's operational and financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022. This MD&A has been prepared by management as of June 17, 2022 and has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Additional information about nDatalyze is available on the Company's website (www.ndatalyze.com) The Company's first public trading date was October 24, 2019, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF). The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of nDatalyze Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 2273670 Alberta Ltd. All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars except where indicated otherwise. The Company's most recent filings are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and can be accessed through the internet at www.sedar.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated developments in the Company's operations in future periods; planned activities; the adequacy of the Company's financial resources and other events or conditions that may occur in the future; the ability of the Company to create value for its shareholders; the ability of the Company to meet expected financing requirements. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Statements containing forward-looking information are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to risks related to: current global financial conditions; the need for additional financing and its availability on acceptable terms; the speculative nature of the cannabis industry; the ability to satisfy the financial needs required to maintain the Company's status as a going concern; the early stage of the Company's operations; the Company's need to rely on technical experts, which may not be available; future dilution to existing shareholders; certain uninsured or uninsurable risks; adverse effects on share prices from factors beyond the Company's control; as well as other factors discussed herein. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected in statements containing forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 2

nDatalyze Corp. (formerly MedXtractor Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended February 28, 2022 The Business nDatalyze Corp. generates technology-based,health-related solutions. The YMI division is developing a machine-learning based, online consumer mental health application and database licensing. Both YMI and database licensing are based on the Company's proprietary Reference Database consisting of >1,200 biometric records complete with "same-time-of-day" EEG data. With installations worldwide, its MedXtractor division manufactures and sells small-scale bioextractors that are used to extract compounds from a variety of botanical biomasses. CO2 and Alcohol Extractors (MedXtractor division) The Company's technology allows for the extraction of essential oils and other compounds from a variety of botanical feedstock using carbon dioxide ("CO2") or alcohol as the extraction solvent. There are three capacities of CO2 extractors currently available; 3oz, 6oz and 21oz; and one alcohol-based extractor called the "Essential". All extractors are designed and built in Calgary, Canada and the Company holds both US and Canadian patents on its CO2-based technology. The Company began sales in June 2018 and has installations in multiple countries worldwide. The Company believes that CO2-based extraction provides the purest raw extracts available and that alcohol-based extractors are adequet for edible products. Current demand is from the medical cannabis grower as consumption methods move away from smoking flower toward vaping, tinctures and edibles - all of which require extracts as a base. The Company's technologies are 100% owned by the Company and there are no royalties or payments of any kind payable to any party anywhere in the world. Corporate Developments, Business Initiative Proof-of-ConceptReference Database - During the year ended February 28, 2022, nDatalyze completed data collection at >1,250 records, each with EEG data and covering four age groups and two genders. This level and consistency of coverage provides for calculation of baselines that are a foundation of NDAT's predictive probability analysis. In addition to baseline calculations, the Reference Database includes hundreds of doctor-diagnosed mental conditions from numerous third-party clinicians that may be used to help calibrate the Corporation's YMI consumer mental health application. nDatalyze has successfully tested a proof-of-concept for its base algorithms related to mental condition prediction. These complex algorithms used Machine-Learning ("ML") to correlate clinician-guided scoring, doctor-diagnosed mental conditions, and biometric/EEG data to predict the probability of seven mental Conditions. These predictions will ultimately be used to populate the online consumer YMI predicted mHealth charts. 3

nDatalyze Corp. (formerly MedXtractor Corp.) Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended February 28, 2022 YMI Mental Health Diagnostic Tool YMI - our consumer mHealth application consists of the Reference Database, proprietary scoring algorithms, the back-end,cloud-based, SQL and machine-learning ("ML") platform, the front-end graphical user interface, and the graphic reports. Initial predictive testing has been encouraging and the beta system is expected to be open for pre-full release registration during calendar Q3, 2022. YMI mental health diagnostic tool is now capable of predicting current and "time forward" probabilities of seven mental conditions. The Conditions include Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, BiPolar, Alcoholism and Personality disorders. YMI is modeled as a machine-human hybrid "mind" designed to assist and accelerate mental health diagnosis using a foundation of objective, evidence-based data rather than traditional subjective "self-reported" data. YMI's overall objectives are to lower misdiagnosis rates, accelerate mental condition diagnosis, lower diagnosis costs and lessen the load on the overall mental health system. During the past year the following has been achieved: Established a data collection centre to gather over 1,200 biometric records, complete with "same-time-of day" electroencephalogram ("EEG") data. These records comprise the Corporation's Reference Database that forms the "memories" of the YMI human-machine predictive mental health "mind". With the data collection completed the collection centre is now closed; Development and testing of clinician-guided formulas and algorithms that provide supervision to YMI's predictive machine-learning processing engine; Development of a consumer-friendlyfront-end input website and "easy-read"back-end reports; Contracted an experienced product marketing team to develop and refine a comprehensive marketing plan targeting the fast-growing consumer "mHealth" market. The mHealth market consists of products like FitBit, Apple watches, heart and blood monitors, DNA tests and tele-health applications; Tight cash management approach to software development. In management's opinion, advanced products like YMI typically take much longer and cost far more to build. YMI Marketing Development nDatalyze has engaged Venture Play to formulate the Company's marketing strategy and program related to the upcoming launch of the Corporation's advanced YMI machine-learning mental health diagnostic tool. The Company previously engaged Venture Play to conduct a primary market research program and were impressed with the outcome. This recent engagement provides for Venture Play to develop a comprehensive marketing program for YMI and we have great confidence that the result will be a progressive program that addresses consumer needs in the face of the ongoing mental health crisis. This analysis clearly shows that YMI is a desirable product across multiple age groups. Additionally, the analysis generated granular data related to pricing range and format, general "look&feel" and desired features. Not only was there demand for mental health predictions but also for products and services to address the predicted probabilities. This "sell- through" demand was anticipated by management and the structural ability largely exists within the YMI platform. 4