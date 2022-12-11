nDatalyze : Presentation

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Mental Misdiagnosis Rates >50% - The Root Problem
General
Major
Panic
Bipolar
Anxiety
Depressive
Disorder
Disorder
Disorder
Disorder
85.8%
92.7%
71%
65.9%
Causes of Mis/Over Diagnosis
• Lack of objective, evidence-based data
• Interpretive bias of the clinician
• Lack of deep correlation
• Distractions/lack of time
• Outdated analog process
Sources: Johns Hopkins, PubMed.gov, NCBI
The YMI Solution - Corporate Snapshot
nDatalyze's flagship solution, YMI, is an expert system that uses machine learning to predict probabilities of personal mental health conditions.
Addressed Conditions
Depression
PTSD
Anxiety
BiPolar
Alcoholism
Personality Disorder
OCD
ü Assess and manage mental health risks ü Mental health security and clarity
ü A healthy mind for a thriving life
What's inside YMI?
YMI is a Human-Machine mental health analyst
"Memories"
Digitized life experiences from >1200 people over multiple age groups with diversified backgrounds:
