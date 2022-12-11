Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. NDatalyze Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAT   CA63948H1055

NDATALYZE CORP.

(NDAT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:36 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.2100 CAD    0.00%
nDatalyze : Presentation

12/11/2022

12/11/2022 | 07:23am EST
nDatalyze

Corp.

CSE: NDAT

OTCQB: NDATF

Investor Presentation

December, 2022

www.nDatalyze.com

nDatalyze

Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CSE: NDAT | OTCQB: NDATF

www.nDatalyze.com

2

Mental Misdiagnosis Rates >50% - The Root Problem

General

Major

Panic

Bipolar

Anxiety

Depressive

Disorder

Disorder

Disorder

Disorder

85.8%

92.7%

71%

65.9%

Causes of Mis/Over Diagnosis

Lack of objective, evidence-based data

Interpretive bias of the clinician

Lack of deep correlation

Distractions/lack of time

Outdated analog process

Sources: Johns Hopkins, PubMed.gov, NCBI

CSE: NDAT | OTCQB: NDATF

www.nDatalyze.com

3

The YMI Solution - Corporate Snapshot

nDatalyze's flagship solution, YMI, is an expert system that uses machine learning to predict probabilities of personal mental health conditions.

Addressed Conditions

Depression

PTSD

Anxiety

BiPolar

Alcoholism

Personality Disorder

OCD

ü Assess and manage mental health risks ü Mental health security and clarity

ü A healthy mind for a thriving life

CSE: NDAT | OTCQB: NDATF

www.nDatalyze.com

4

What's inside YMI?

YMI is a Human-Machine mental health analyst

"Memories"

Digitized life experiences from >1200 people over multiple age groups with diversified backgrounds:

a) Genetic expressions

b) Childhood development c) Traumas & Allergies

d) Doctor-diagnosed illnesses e) Physical conditions

f) Lifestyle choices

g) Brain wave (EEG) data

"Expert Processor"

supervised machine-learning algorithms with input from multiple mental health experts.

CSE: NDAT | OTCQB: NDATF

www.nDatalyze.com

5

