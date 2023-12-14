Near Intelligence, Inc.(NasdaqGM:NIR) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Near Intelligence Inc. is engaged in operating as a full stack data intelligence software as a service (SaaS) platform. Its platform (the Near Platform) is designed to provide information on people, places, and products generating marketing and operational intelligence on consumer behavior. Its PROXIMA ID database includes information an enterprise owns and collects about its own customers (first-party data) and information collected by external applications and other companies (third-party data) to aggregate a large-scale store of consumer behavior data using multiple consumer identifiers, such as mobile ad IDs, hashed email addresses and cookie IDs into one unified identifier. The identifier is then enriched using its CARBON software function with attributes such as age range, gender, income range, behavior profiles and online interests. The enriched data set provides marketing intelligence and operational intelligence through its Allspark and Pinnacle products, respectively.

Sector Software