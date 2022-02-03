Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nearmap Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEA   AU000000NEA8

NEARMAP LTD

(NEA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 12:10:49 am
1.31 AUD   -5.07%
02:49aNEARMAP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEA
PU
01/30Nearmap Appoints CFO; Shares Up 8%
MT
01/30Nearmap Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Penny Diamantakiou as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nearmap : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEA

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NEARMAP LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 03, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NEAAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

400,000

02/02/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NEARMAP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

37083702907

1.3

ASX issuer code

NEA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

NEAAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

2/2/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

400,000

Penny Diamantakiou

Penelope Diamantakiou

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02434910-2A1330632?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

400,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NEA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

498,956,560

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NEAAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

13,204,989

NEAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2023 EX $2.575

1,587,957

NEAAJ : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

2,967,809

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nearmap Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEARMAP LTD
02:49aNEARMAP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEA
PU
01/30Nearmap Appoints CFO; Shares Up 8%
MT
01/30Nearmap Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Penny Diamantakiou as Chief Financial Officer
CI
01/06NEARMAP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEA
PU
01/06NEARMAP : Application for quotation of securities - NEA
PU
2021NEARMAP LTD(ASX : NEA) dropped from S&P/ASX 200 Index
CI
2021NEARMAP : Application for quotation of securities - NEA
PU
2021Nearmap renews push into US$10.8bn solar market in the U.S.
AQ
2021Australia shares inch higher on upbeat comments from treasurer
RE
2021Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 140 M 100 M 140 M
Net income 2022 -25,3 M -18,0 M -25,3 M
Net cash 2022 98,3 M 70,0 M 98,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 689 M 491 M 689 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart NEARMAP LTD
Duration : Period :
Nearmap Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEARMAP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,38 AUD
Average target price 2,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Melville Newman CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Watt COO, Chief Financial & Growth Officer
Peter Richard James Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Celinski Chief Technology Officer
Sue Klose Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEARMAP LTD-10.68%491
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%577 324
PROSUS N.V.-1.62%208 420
NETFLIX, INC.-28.71%190 673
AIRBNB, INC.-8.85%95 030
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.35%72 114