Nearmap : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NEARMAP LTD
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 03, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NEAAI
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
400,000
02/02/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NEARMAP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
37083702907
1.3
ASX issuer code
NEA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
NEAAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
2/2/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
400,000
Penny Diamantakiou
Penelope Diamantakiou
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02434910-2A1330632?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
400,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NEA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
498,956,560
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NEAAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
13,204,989
NEAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2023 EX $2.575
1,587,957
NEAAJ : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS
2,967,809
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
