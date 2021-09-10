Nebula Caravel Acquisition : Rover reveals it's pooches over partners when making post-pandemic plans

London, UK - September 8, 2021:Rover.com®, the world's largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, has today revealed that over a half of British pooch parents (58 per cent) centre their social plans around their pup rather than partner, placing dog-friendly venues at the top of their social preferences. The news comes as Rover releases its Best Pub for Dogs shortlist, part of the Great British Pub Awards, aiming to find the nation's number one pup pub.

After extended periods of time at home, in which 92 per cent of owners said they'd built stronger bonds with their pet, Rover's shortlist of six pubs highlights demand for dog-friendly venues as owners look to maintain the quality time they've spent with their dog during lockdown with activities. Their services range from canine events, such as easter egg hunts and halloween parties, to homemade treats and dinners.

Pets are increasingly considered an important part of the family. With two thirds (65 per cent) of respondents saying that their social experiences were enhanced by dogs, it's no surprise that pups take priority when it comes to social plans. Three quarters (74 per cent) confessed to putting their pet's needs above those of their friends, while 60 per cent said they ranked higher than those of their family.

Demand for the venues to be more pet-inclusive was backed by over half of respondents (54 per cent) who said they'd declined an invite to an event as their pup wasn't permitted. The research also found the neighbourhoodplaces Brits wished were dog-friendly, with a friend's house topping the list, two thirds (60 per cent) desiring dog-friendly pubs and one in eight even wanting a beauty and the beast moment in their local salon.

Friend's house - 63 per cent Pubs - 60 per cent Local high street shops - 38 per cent Department stores & malls - 28 per cent Workplace - 32 per cent Restaurant - 31 per cent Bank - 31 per cent Beauty salon - 14 per cent Cinema - 14 per cent Gym - 12 per cent

Rover's sponsorship of the Great British Pub Awards dog-friendly category comes as 89 per cent of respondents revealed they are conscious of leaving their dog on its own, with 74 per cent prioritising locations where dogs were welcome. The six pubs shortlisted span the breadth of the country, including Flying Childers Inn, Derbyshire- The Maltings, Cheshire- The Leicester Arms, Kent- The Cow at Dalbury, Derbyshire- Stag Inn, Gwyneddand The Railway Steamin Billy- Leicestershire.

The shortlist was devised after two rigorous rounds of judging, with the winner set to be announced in the next few weeks.

Adem Fehmi, Canine Behaviourist for Rover said: 'We've been through a period of time like no other, but throughout, our pets have been right by our side. Bonds have become stronger than ever, so it's no surprise that people want to maintain the same amount of time with their dog post-lockdown. It's fantastic to see just how many establishments are now catering for the country's pups and the lengths they're going to in creating inclusive environments - let's hope it continues.'

Rover conducted research on 23rdAugust 2021 via Pollfish, totalling 1,000 UK respondents.

About Rover:

Founded in 2011 and operating in ten countries, Rover® is the world's largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with loving pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits, and doggy day care.

Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, and GPS walk mapping. And by sharing expertise onThe Dog People blog, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visithttps://www.rover.com/uk/.

About The Great British Pub Awards:

The Great British Pub Awards has been running for more than two decades and aims to showcase the best pubs throughout the UK across a range of categories, from Best Food operators to Best for Dogs, culminating in one pub being crowned the overall Great British Pub of the Year. To learn more about The Great British Pub Awards please visit: https://greatbritishpubawards.co.uk/.