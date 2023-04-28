Group Vision 2030 and Medium-term Plan 2025 (FY2024-2026)
April 28, 2023
NEC Capital Solutions Limited
FY2024: Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
© NEC Capital Solutions Limited 2023
- Group vision 2030
- Medium-termPlan 2025
1. Group vision 2030
1. Corporate philosophy
Helping Societies Advance through "Capital Solutions"*
- Capital Solutions: The Company's own term referring to the provision of solutions ("Solutions") for a wide range of issues related to customers' managerial resources ("Capital")
- We have developed our Group vision since 2013, which we have pursued under our corporate philosophy (reason for existing), to the stage at which we can implement CSV (Creating Shared Value) management. We redefined what we want to be, and established a new Group vision with a goal of 2030 that is in sync with the SDGs, which have a high affinity with CSV management.
5 © NEC Capital Solutions Limited 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NEC Capital Solutions Limited published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 02:58:05 UTC.