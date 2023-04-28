NEC Capital Solutions Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of finance services such as leasing, installments, and corporate loans to government offices, local governments and large and small companies. It operates through four business segments. Leasing and Installment segment is engaged in the leasing and installment sale of information processing equipment, communications equipment, office equipment, as well as industrial, civil engineering and construction machinery. Finance segment is engaged in money lending, factoring and securities investment business. Lisa segment is engaged in principal investment business, debt investments, real estate business, as well as provision of finance and advisory services. The Others segment is engaged in sale of secondhand products, collection of transaction fees, health care related business, as well as solar power generation and distribution business. It is also engaged in the operation of hotels and consulting business.

Sector Corporate Financial Services