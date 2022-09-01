NEC Capital : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022（Financial Section） 877KB (2022/09/01)

NEC Capital Solutions Limited Integrated Report 2022(Financial Section)

Operating and Financial Review

1. Business Results

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the Japanese economy continued to face severe conditions, especially in the restaurant and tourism industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the semiconductor shortage caused by disruptions in supply chain led to a decrease in production in the automobile industry, which extensively affected a wide range of companies across industries. Furthermore, Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke out in February 2022, which caused the commodities prices such as crude oil and grains to soar and central banks across the world were forced to respond with monetary tightening policies including an increase in interest rates. This brought a rapidly growing sense of uncertainty about the future. These changes in the global economic environment have provoked a strong selling pressure on Japanese yen as Japan is a country with no natural resources and its government continues to pursue low interest rate policies, and there remain concerns about the future impact of volatility in exchange rates. The Company considers necessary to monitor the outlook for future economic activities more closely than ever along with the circumstances of COVID- 19 pandemic and the situation of Ukraine.

The leasing industry, in which the NEC Capital Solutions Group (hereinafter, the "Group") operates, the total value of leasing contracts of the leasing industry for the fiscal year ended Mach 31, 2022 has been ¥4,218.6 billion, which represents a decrease by 8.1% compared with the previous fiscal year (based on Lease Statics published on May 30, 2022, by the Japan Leasing Association).

Under these circumstances, the contract execution volume and contract volume decreased by 10.8% and 20.8%, respectively, compared with the previous fiscal year in the Leasing Business of NEC Capital Solutions Limited (hereafter, the "Company"). Although both the contract execution volume and contract volume fell below those in the previous fiscal year, this was mainly due to the special demand for products related to GIGA school programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year, which was also incorporated in the initial plan for the current fiscal year.

In the Finance Business both the contract execution volume and contract volume fell below those in the previous fiscal year mainly due to a decline in individual factoring transactions which mainly comprise short- term loans. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of factoring-related receivable balance affected by a decline in customer's accounts receivables and other receivables, and a decline in the number of large-scale projects.

In the Investment Business revenue and operating income significantly increased compared with the previous fiscal year, which was mainly due to gain on large-scale sales of operational investment securities recognized in the current fiscal year.

In the Other Business, it turned into a profit in the current fiscal year mainly due to an increase in revenue from healthcare-related leasing, revenue from solar power generation business, and fee income from PFI.

Regarding business results, both revenue and gross profit increased from the previous fiscal year due to the growth in the Leasing Business and the Investment Business, despite of a year-on-year decline in the Finance Business. Although selling, general, and administrative expenses increased because of the posting of credit- related costs, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent, all exceeded those in the previous fiscal year due to a year-on-year increase in gross profit.

As a result of the Group's initiative, total revenues increased by 12.9% to ¥249,907 million ($2,041,557 thousand) on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year under review. Operating income increased by 75.1% to ¥10,447 million ($85,344 thousand), ordinary income increased by 87.6% to ¥11,422 million ($93,309 thousand) and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 68.5% to ¥6,939 million ($56,687 thousand).

The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) starting from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.