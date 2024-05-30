Note:This is an English translation of the original in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail, and the Company is not responsible for any loss arising from such discrepancies.
Securities Code: 8793 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)
To Our Shareholders:
Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Please be advised that the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of NEC Capital Solutions Limited (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Matters subject to the electronic provision measures have been posted on the following website as "Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website: https://www.necap.co.jp/english/ir/shareinfo/meeting.html
In addition to the above website, those matters have also been posted on the following website: The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
On the above website, please enter and search for the Company's name or securities code, and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in order to review the information.
If you are not attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or through the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, and exercise your voting rights by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
The proceedings on the day of the Meeting will be available for viewing on the Company's website specified above at a later date.
Yours sincerely, Masaaki Suganuma, President NEC Capital Solutions Limited
15-3 Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
- Date and Time Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
- Venue Large Hall A (5F, NIPPON LIFE HAMAMATSUCHO CREA TOWER), Hamamatsucho Convention Hall
3-1 Hamamatsucho 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
(No souvenirs to the shareholders present at the meeting are provided. Your understanding would be greatly appreciated.)
- Purpose
Matters to be reported: Business report, consolidated financial statements, non-consolidated financial statements, and the results of auditing consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Company Auditors for the 54th term (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal Election of Nine (9) Directors
4. Information for exercising voting rights
(1) In case of exercising voting rights by postal mail
Please indicate either for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send the form by postal mail so that it is received by no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
(2) In case of exercising voting rights through the Internet
Please cast a vote through the Internet by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. URL: https://www.web54.net
Notes
- Pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters subject to the electronic provision measures are not included in the documents delivered to our shareholders who have requested delivery of documents. Please note that the Company Auditors and the Accounting Auditors have audited the documents subject to audits in preparing their Audit Report and Independent Auditor's Report, including the following documents.
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Any revisions to the matters subject to the electronic provision measures will be posted on the above- listed websites.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office for all nine (9) Directors will expire at the close of this Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes that the following nine (9) candidates for Director be elected. In selecting the candidates for Director, decisions are made by the Board of Directors after seeking advice from the Election and Compensation Committee, of which the majority of members are Independent Outside Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Current position and
Attendance
at meetings
No.
Name
Gender
responsibilities in the
of the Board
Company
of Directors
1
Masaaki Suganuma
Male
Representative Director and
100%
Reappointment
President
(14/14)
Representative Director,
100%
2
Masamitsu Kisaki
Male
Senior Executive Vice
Reappointment
(14/14)
President
3
Takashi Arai
Male
Director,
100%
Reappointment
Senior Executive Officer
(14/14)
4
Yuichi Tsukada
Male
Director,
100%
Reappointment
Senior Executive Officer
(10/10)
5
Takashi Nawa
Male
Outside Director
78%
Reappointment
Outside
(11/14)
Independent Director
6
Takako Hagiwara
Female
Outside Director
100%
Reappointment
Outside
(14/14)
Independent Director
7
Asako Yamagami
Female
Outside Director
100%
Reappointment
Outside
(14/14)
Independent Director
8
Satoshi Okubo
Male
Outside Director
100%
Reappointment
(14/14)
Outside
9
Shigeki Fujita
Male
Outside Director
100%
Reappointment
(10/10)
Outside
Number
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
No.
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1987
Joined NEC Corporation
Apr. 2008
Chief Manager, Services Solution Department,
Retail and Service Solution Division, NEC
Corporation.
Oct. 2009 Chief Manager, Retail, Service, and Transportation
Oct. 2010
Sales Division, NEC Corporation
Chief Manager, New Business Promotion Division,
July 2011
NEC Corporation
General Manager, New Business Promotion
Division, NEC Corporation
Reappointment
Apr. 2014
Executive Officer, NEC Corporation
1
Masaaki
Apr. 2022
Senior Officer of the Company
5,702
Suganuma
June 2022
Representative Director and President of the
shares
Company (incumbent)
(June 28,
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)
1963)
Mr. Masaaki Suganuma has been engaged in sales and new
business promotion for many years and has abundant experience
and deep insight as a corporate manager. He was appointed as
Director of the Company in 2022 and has been directing its
management as Representative Director and President. He is
expected to contribute to sustainable growth of the Group and
enhancement of the Company's corporate value over the mid- and
long-term, and we propose that Mr. Suganuma continue to be
elected as Director.
Number
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
No.
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1986
Joined NEC Corporation
Apr. 2006
Chief Manager, Corporate Strategy Division, NEC
Apr. 2007
Corporation
Assistant General Manager, Corporate Strategy
Apr. 2012
Division, NEC Corporation
Assistant General Manager, Corporate Strategy
Apr. 2014
Division, NEC Corporation
General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division, NEC
June 2014
Corporation
Outside Company Auditor of the Company
June 2016
Resigned as Outside Company Auditor of the
Apr. 2017
Company
Director and Executive Officer, NEC Networks &
System Integration Corporation
Reappointment
Jun. 2017
Executive Officer of NEC Networks & System
2,769
2
Masamitsu
Apr. 2022
Integration Corporation
Kisaki
Executive Officer of the Company
shares
June 2022 Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company
(May 1, 1963)
Apr. 2023
Director, Senior Executive Vice President of the
Company
June 2023 Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice
President of the Company (incumbent)
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)
Mr. Masamitsu Kisaki has been engaged in corporate strategy for many years and has deep insight and abundant experience in overall business management. He was appointed as Director of the Company in 2022 and has served as Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President since 2023. He is expected to contribute to sustainable growth of the Group and enhancement of the Company's corporate value over the mid- and long-term, and we propose that Mr. Kisaki continue to be elected as Director.
Number
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
No.
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1988
Joined The Japan Development Bank (currently
Mar. 2008
Development Bank of Japan Inc.)
Deputy General Manager, New Business and
Technology Investment Group of Development
June 2009
Bank of Japan Inc.
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Investment
June 2012
Group of Development Bank of Japan Inc.
Deputy General Manager, Chugoku Branch of
Apr. 2014
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
Specialist under the direction of Senior Executive
Officer of the Company and Executive Director of
Apr. 2016
RISA Partners, Inc.
Executive Officer of the Company and Executive
Director of RISA Partners, Inc.
Reappointment
Apr. 2017
Executive Officer of the Company and Executive
Director of RISA Partners, Inc.
3
Takashi Arai
June 2021
Director, Executive Officer of the Company
4,254
(June 26,
Apr. 2022
Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company
shares
1963)
(incumbent)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Director of NEC Capital Solutions Singapore Pte. Limited
Director of NEC Capital Solutions Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Representative Director of OHANAPANA, Inc.
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)
Mr. Takashi Arai has abundant experience and deep insight in
finance as well as extensive professional contacts in the finance
industry, having worked at a financial institution. He has served
as Executive Officer of the Company since 2016, was appointed
as Director of the Company in 2021, and since 2022, he has
served as
Director, Senior Executive Officer. He has fully
demonstrated his experience and expertise for the expansion and promotion of the Group's business, and we propose that Mr. Arai continue to be elected as Director.
Number
No.
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1989
Joined the Company
Apr. 2010 Department Manager of Business Management
Department, Business Strategy Division of the
Company
May 2011 Department Manager, Human Resources
Department of the Company
Apr. 2012 Department Manager, Corporate Strategy
Department and Department Manager, Human
Apr. 2016
Resources Department of the Company
Seconded to NEC Corporation (Manager, Business
Finance Department, Corporate Finance Division of
NEC Corporation)
Reappointment
Apr. 2020 General Manager, Business Promotion Division of
Yuichi
the Company
4
Apr. 2022
Executive Officer of the Company
3,042
Tsukada
Apr. 2023
Senior Executive Officer of the Company
shares
(December
June 2023
Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company
22, 1966)
(incumbent)
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)
Mr. Yuichi Tsukada joined the Company in 1989 and has engaged in corporate strategy and human resource services as well as lease financing sales. He has abundant experience and deep insight in overall finance business strategies. He was appointed as Executive Officer of the Company in 2022 and as Director of the Company in 2023 and has served as Director and Senior Executive Officer. He has fully demonstrated his experience and expertise for the expansion and promotion of the Group's business, and we propose that Mr. Tsukada continue to be elected as Director.
Number
No.
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1980 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
Apr. 1991 Joined McKinsey & Company, Inc.
June 2001 Director of McKinsey & Company, Inc.
June 2010 Professor of Graduate School of International
Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University
(currently Hitotsubashi University Business School,
School of International Corporate Strategy)
(incumbent)
June 2011 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Representative Director and President of Genesis Partners, Co.,
Ltd.
Outside Director of Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Professor, Kyoto University of Advanced Science Business School
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The Asahi Shimbun
Reappointment
Company
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and
5
Independent
0 shares
outline of expected role)
Director
Takashi Nawa
Mr. Takashi Nawa has served as Professor of Hitotsubashi
University Business School, School of International Corporate
(June 8, 1957)
Strategy and has deep insight and abundant experience in overall
corporate management, carrying out activities to ensure adequacy
and appropriateness of the decision-making of the Board of
Directors of the Company by, for example, expressing opinions
and asking questions from his objective standpoint as Outside
Director. We propose that Mr. Nawa be elected as Outside
Director, not only as we expect him to continue with such
activities utilizing his insight and experience, but also by having
Mr. Nawa, an authority on CSV management, involve in
management, the Company may strongly promote its initiatives in
achieving CSV management that solves societal issues through its
business. In addition, we plan to continue his appointment as a
member of the Election and Compensation Committee after his
election. His term of office as Outside Director will be thirteen
(13) years at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Number
No.
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1984 Joined Sony Corporation (currently Sony Group
Corporation)
Apr. 2002 General Manager, Network Service Business
Company Human Resources Department of Sony
Corporation
Apr. 2006 General Manager, Human Resources Development
Department of Sony Corporation
Feb. 2008 General Manager, Diversity Development
Department of Sony Corporation
Apr. 2014 Representative Director of Sony Kibou Corporation
and Sony Hikari Corporation (currently Sony
Kibou/Hikari Corporation)
Apr. 2014 External Assessment Committee Member of the
National Women's Education Center (incumbent)
Feb. 2015 Director and Chief Health Officer of Green House
Reappointment
Co., Ltd.
July 2020 Representative Director of DDD Co., Ltd.
Independent
(incumbent)
6
Director
June 2021 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
0 shares
Takako
(Significant concurrent positions)
Outside Director of Twinbird Corporation
Hagiwara
Outside Director of INABATA & Co., Ltd.
(March 12,
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and
1961)
outline of expected role)
Ms. Takako Hagiwara has served as Representative Director and
Outside Officer of other business corporations, and has abundant
experience as a corporate manager as well as deep insight in
human resources and personnel development, carrying out
activities to ensure adequacy and appropriateness of the decision-
making of the Board of Directors of the Company by, for
example, expressing opinions and asking questions from her
objective standpoint as Outside Director. We propose that Ms.
Hagiwara be elected as Outside Director as we expect her to
continue with such activities utilizing her insight and experience.
In addition, we plan to continue her appointment as a member of
the Election and Compensation Committee after her election. Her
term of office as Outside Director will be three (3) years at the
close of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Number
No.
Name
Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company
of
Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares
held
Apr. 1999 Registered as an attorney-at-law
Joined Taiyo Law Office (currently Paul Hastings,
LLP)
Oct. 2005 Seconded to The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd.
May 2006 Joined IBM Japan, Ltd.
July 2012 Partner of Natori Law Office (currently ITN
Partners) (incumbent)
Jan. 2016 Director, Office of International Affairs of Japan
Federation of Bar Associations
June 2021 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
(Significant concurrent positions)
External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of
Reappointment
Kagome Co., Ltd.
External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of
Independent
Nikon Corporation
Director
7
(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and
0 shares
Asako
outline of expected role)
Ms. Asako Yamagami has expert knowledge and experience in
Yamagami
subjects including corporate legal affairs, governance,
(January 1,
international legal affairs and compliance as an attorney-at-law.
1970)
In addition, she is currently serving as an outside officer of other
business corporations, and has been carrying out activities to
ensure adequacy and appropriateness of the decision-making of
the Board of Directors of the Company by, for example,
expressing opinions and asking questions from her objective
standpoint as Outside Director. We propose that Ms. Yamagami
be elected as Outside Director as we expect her to continue with
such activities utilizing her insight and experience. In addition,
we plan to continue her appointment as a member of the Election
and Compensation Committee after her election. Her term of
office as Outside Director will be three (3) years at the close of
this General Meeting of Shareholders.
