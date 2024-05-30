Note:This is an English translation of the original in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail, and the Company is not responsible for any loss arising from such discrepancies.

Securities Code: 8793 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)

To Our Shareholders:

Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Please be advised that the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of NEC Capital Solutions Limited (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Matters subject to the electronic provision measures have been posted on the following website as "Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.necap.co.jp/english/ir/shareinfo/meeting.html

In addition to the above website, those matters have also been posted on the following website: The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

On the above website, please enter and search for the Company's name or securities code, and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in order to review the information.

If you are not attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or through the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, and exercise your voting rights by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The proceedings on the day of the Meeting will be available for viewing on the Company's website specified above at a later date.

Yours sincerely, Masaaki Suganuma, President NEC Capital Solutions Limited

15-3 Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Date and Time Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.) Venue Large Hall A (5F, NIPPON LIFE HAMAMATSUCHO CREA TOWER), Hamamatsucho Convention Hall

3-1 Hamamatsucho 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(No souvenirs to the shareholders present at the meeting are provided. Your understanding would be greatly appreciated.) Purpose

Matters to be reported: Business report, consolidated financial statements, non-consolidated financial statements, and the results of auditing consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Company Auditors for the 54th term (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)