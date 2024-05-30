Note:This is an English translation of the original in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail, and the Company is not responsible for any loss arising from such discrepancies.

Securities Code: 8793 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)

To Our Shareholders:

Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Please be advised that the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of NEC Capital Solutions Limited (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Matters subject to the electronic provision measures have been posted on the following website as "Notice of the Convocation of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.necap.co.jp/english/ir/shareinfo/meeting.html

In addition to the above website, those matters have also been posted on the following website: The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

On the above website, please enter and search for the Company's name or securities code, and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in order to review the information.

If you are not attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or through the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, and exercise your voting rights by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The proceedings on the day of the Meeting will be available for viewing on the Company's website specified above at a later date.

Yours sincerely, Masaaki Suganuma, President NEC Capital Solutions Limited

15-3 Konan 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

  1. Date and Time Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
  2. Venue Large Hall A (5F, NIPPON LIFE HAMAMATSUCHO CREA TOWER), Hamamatsucho Convention Hall
    3-1 Hamamatsucho 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
    (No souvenirs to the shareholders present at the meeting are provided. Your understanding would be greatly appreciated.)
  3. Purpose

Matters to be reported: Business report, consolidated financial statements, non-consolidated financial statements, and the results of auditing consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Company Auditors for the 54th term (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal Election of Nine (9) Directors

4. Information for exercising voting rights

(1) In case of exercising voting rights by postal mail

Please indicate either for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send the form by postal mail so that it is received by no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

(2) In case of exercising voting rights through the Internet

Please cast a vote through the Internet by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. URL: https://www.web54.net

Notes

  1. Pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters subject to the electronic provision measures are not included in the documents delivered to our shareholders who have requested delivery of documents. Please note that the Company Auditors and the Accounting Auditors have audited the documents subject to audits in preparing their Audit Report and Independent Auditor's Report, including the following documents.
    • Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
    • Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  3. Any revisions to the matters subject to the electronic provision measures will be posted on the above- listed websites.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Directors

The terms of office for all nine (9) Directors will expire at the close of this Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes that the following nine (9) candidates for Director be elected. In selecting the candidates for Director, decisions are made by the Board of Directors after seeking advice from the Election and Compensation Committee, of which the majority of members are Independent Outside Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Current position and

Attendance

at meetings

No.

Name

Gender

responsibilities in the

of the Board

Company

of Directors

1

Masaaki Suganuma

Male

Representative Director and

100%

Reappointment

President

(14/14)

Representative Director,

100%

2

Masamitsu Kisaki

Male

Senior Executive Vice

Reappointment

(14/14)

President

3

Takashi Arai

Male

Director,

100%

Reappointment

Senior Executive Officer

(14/14)

4

Yuichi Tsukada

Male

Director,

100%

Reappointment

Senior Executive Officer

(10/10)

5

Takashi Nawa

Male

Outside Director

78%

Reappointment

Outside

(11/14)

Independent Director

6

Takako Hagiwara

Female

Outside Director

100%

Reappointment

Outside

(14/14)

Independent Director

7

Asako Yamagami

Female

Outside Director

100%

Reappointment

Outside

(14/14)

Independent Director

8

Satoshi Okubo

Male

Outside Director

100%

Reappointment

(14/14)

Outside

9

Shigeki Fujita

Male

Outside Director

100%

Reappointment

(10/10)

Outside

Number

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

No.

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1987

Joined NEC Corporation

Apr. 2008

Chief Manager, Services Solution Department,

Retail and Service Solution Division, NEC

Corporation.

Oct. 2009 Chief Manager, Retail, Service, and Transportation

Oct. 2010

Sales Division, NEC Corporation

Chief Manager, New Business Promotion Division,

July 2011

NEC Corporation

General Manager, New Business Promotion

Division, NEC Corporation

Reappointment

Apr. 2014

Executive Officer, NEC Corporation

1

Masaaki

Apr. 2022

Senior Officer of the Company

5,702

Suganuma

June 2022

Representative Director and President of the

shares

Company (incumbent)

(June 28,

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)

1963)

Mr. Masaaki Suganuma has been engaged in sales and new

business promotion for many years and has abundant experience

and deep insight as a corporate manager. He was appointed as

Director of the Company in 2022 and has been directing its

management as Representative Director and President. He is

expected to contribute to sustainable growth of the Group and

enhancement of the Company's corporate value over the mid- and

long-term, and we propose that Mr. Suganuma continue to be

elected as Director.

Number

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

No.

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1986

Joined NEC Corporation

Apr. 2006

Chief Manager, Corporate Strategy Division, NEC

Apr. 2007

Corporation

Assistant General Manager, Corporate Strategy

Apr. 2012

Division, NEC Corporation

Assistant General Manager, Corporate Strategy

Apr. 2014

Division, NEC Corporation

General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division, NEC

June 2014

Corporation

Outside Company Auditor of the Company

June 2016

Resigned as Outside Company Auditor of the

Apr. 2017

Company

Director and Executive Officer, NEC Networks &

System Integration Corporation

Reappointment

Jun. 2017

Executive Officer of NEC Networks & System

2,769

2

Masamitsu

Apr. 2022

Integration Corporation

Kisaki

Executive Officer of the Company

shares

June 2022 Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company

(May 1, 1963)

Apr. 2023

Director, Senior Executive Vice President of the

Company

June 2023 Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice

President of the Company (incumbent)

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)

Mr. Masamitsu Kisaki has been engaged in corporate strategy for many years and has deep insight and abundant experience in overall business management. He was appointed as Director of the Company in 2022 and has served as Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President since 2023. He is expected to contribute to sustainable growth of the Group and enhancement of the Company's corporate value over the mid- and long-term, and we propose that Mr. Kisaki continue to be elected as Director.

Number

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

No.

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1988

Joined The Japan Development Bank (currently

Mar. 2008

Development Bank of Japan Inc.)

Deputy General Manager, New Business and

Technology Investment Group of Development

June 2009

Bank of Japan Inc.

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Investment

June 2012

Group of Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Deputy General Manager, Chugoku Branch of

Apr. 2014

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Specialist under the direction of Senior Executive

Officer of the Company and Executive Director of

Apr. 2016

RISA Partners, Inc.

Executive Officer of the Company and Executive

Director of RISA Partners, Inc.

Reappointment

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer of the Company and Executive

Director of RISA Partners, Inc.

3

Takashi Arai

June 2021

Director, Executive Officer of the Company

4,254

(June 26,

Apr. 2022

Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company

shares

1963)

(incumbent)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Director of NEC Capital Solutions Singapore Pte. Limited

Director of NEC Capital Solutions Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Representative Director of OHANAPANA, Inc.

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)

Mr. Takashi Arai has abundant experience and deep insight in

finance as well as extensive professional contacts in the finance

industry, having worked at a financial institution. He has served

as Executive Officer of the Company since 2016, was appointed

as Director of the Company in 2021, and since 2022, he has

served as

Director, Senior Executive Officer. He has fully

demonstrated his experience and expertise for the expansion and promotion of the Group's business, and we propose that Mr. Arai continue to be elected as Director.

Number

No.

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1989

Joined the Company

Apr. 2010 Department Manager of Business Management

Department, Business Strategy Division of the

Company

May 2011 Department Manager, Human Resources

Department of the Company

Apr. 2012 Department Manager, Corporate Strategy

Department and Department Manager, Human

Apr. 2016

Resources Department of the Company

Seconded to NEC Corporation (Manager, Business

Finance Department, Corporate Finance Division of

NEC Corporation)

Reappointment

Apr. 2020 General Manager, Business Promotion Division of

Yuichi

the Company

4

Apr. 2022

Executive Officer of the Company

3,042

Tsukada

Apr. 2023

Senior Executive Officer of the Company

shares

(December

June 2023

Director, Senior Executive Officer of the Company

22, 1966)

(incumbent)

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Director)

Mr. Yuichi Tsukada joined the Company in 1989 and has engaged in corporate strategy and human resource services as well as lease financing sales. He has abundant experience and deep insight in overall finance business strategies. He was appointed as Executive Officer of the Company in 2022 and as Director of the Company in 2023 and has served as Director and Senior Executive Officer. He has fully demonstrated his experience and expertise for the expansion and promotion of the Group's business, and we propose that Mr. Tsukada continue to be elected as Director.

Number

No.

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1980 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

Apr. 1991 Joined McKinsey & Company, Inc.

June 2001 Director of McKinsey & Company, Inc.

June 2010 Professor of Graduate School of International

Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University

(currently Hitotsubashi University Business School,

School of International Corporate Strategy)

(incumbent)

June 2011 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Representative Director and President of Genesis Partners, Co.,

Ltd.

Outside Director of Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Professor, Kyoto University of Advanced Science Business School

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The Asahi Shimbun

Reappointment

Company

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and

5

Independent

0 shares

outline of expected role)

Director

Takashi Nawa

Mr. Takashi Nawa has served as Professor of Hitotsubashi

University Business School, School of International Corporate

(June 8, 1957)

Strategy and has deep insight and abundant experience in overall

corporate management, carrying out activities to ensure adequacy

and appropriateness of the decision-making of the Board of

Directors of the Company by, for example, expressing opinions

and asking questions from his objective standpoint as Outside

Director. We propose that Mr. Nawa be elected as Outside

Director, not only as we expect him to continue with such

activities utilizing his insight and experience, but also by having

Mr. Nawa, an authority on CSV management, involve in

management, the Company may strongly promote its initiatives in

achieving CSV management that solves societal issues through its

business. In addition, we plan to continue his appointment as a

member of the Election and Compensation Committee after his

election. His term of office as Outside Director will be thirteen

(13) years at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Number

No.

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1984 Joined Sony Corporation (currently Sony Group

Corporation)

Apr. 2002 General Manager, Network Service Business

Company Human Resources Department of Sony

Corporation

Apr. 2006 General Manager, Human Resources Development

Department of Sony Corporation

Feb. 2008 General Manager, Diversity Development

Department of Sony Corporation

Apr. 2014 Representative Director of Sony Kibou Corporation

and Sony Hikari Corporation (currently Sony

Kibou/Hikari Corporation)

Apr. 2014 External Assessment Committee Member of the

National Women's Education Center (incumbent)

Feb. 2015 Director and Chief Health Officer of Green House

Reappointment

Co., Ltd.

July 2020 Representative Director of DDD Co., Ltd.

Independent

(incumbent)

6

Director

June 2021 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)

0 shares

Takako

(Significant concurrent positions)

Outside Director of Twinbird Corporation

Hagiwara

Outside Director of INABATA & Co., Ltd.

(March 12,

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and

1961)

outline of expected role)

Ms. Takako Hagiwara has served as Representative Director and

Outside Officer of other business corporations, and has abundant

experience as a corporate manager as well as deep insight in

human resources and personnel development, carrying out

activities to ensure adequacy and appropriateness of the decision-

making of the Board of Directors of the Company by, for

example, expressing opinions and asking questions from her

objective standpoint as Outside Director. We propose that Ms.

Hagiwara be elected as Outside Director as we expect her to

continue with such activities utilizing her insight and experience.

In addition, we plan to continue her appointment as a member of

the Election and Compensation Committee after her election. Her

term of office as Outside Director will be three (3) years at the

close of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Number

No.

Name

Brief personal profile, position, responsibilities in the Company

of

Company

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares

held

Apr. 1999 Registered as an attorney-at-law

Joined Taiyo Law Office (currently Paul Hastings,

LLP)

Oct. 2005 Seconded to The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd.

May 2006 Joined IBM Japan, Ltd.

July 2012 Partner of Natori Law Office (currently ITN

Partners) (incumbent)

Jan. 2016 Director, Office of International Affairs of Japan

Federation of Bar Associations

June 2021 Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)

(Significant concurrent positions)

External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of

Reappointment

Kagome Co., Ltd.

External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of

Independent

Nikon Corporation

Director

7

(Reasons for selecting as the candidate for Outside Director and

0 shares

Asako

outline of expected role)

Ms. Asako Yamagami has expert knowledge and experience in

Yamagami

subjects including corporate legal affairs, governance,

(January 1,

international legal affairs and compliance as an attorney-at-law.

1970)

In addition, she is currently serving as an outside officer of other

business corporations, and has been carrying out activities to

ensure adequacy and appropriateness of the decision-making of

the Board of Directors of the Company by, for example,

expressing opinions and asking questions from her objective

standpoint as Outside Director. We propose that Ms. Yamagami

be elected as Outside Director as we expect her to continue with

such activities utilizing her insight and experience. In addition,

we plan to continue her appointment as a member of the Election

and Compensation Committee after her election. Her term of

office as Outside Director will be three (3) years at the close of

this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NEC Capital Solutions Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 00:23:04 UTC.