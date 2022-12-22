CLARIFICATION: NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022

NEC is issuing a Clarification for the news release previously disseminated on December 19th, 2022 and its Retransmission disseminated on December 21st, 2022. The clarification pertains to the caption of the image and formal name of the product. The updated release can be found below:

Experts at NEC Visionary Week 2022 discussed how the new technology will change the future of transactions.

The experts situated biometrics in the history of payments extending from cash to credit cards to e-commerce. They also discussed how biometric payments work, the advantages of facial recognition for use cases such as retail, entertainment and events, the NEC I:Delight concept, and how contactless authentication will transform travel and tourism in general.

NEC I:Delight is a customer experience platform launched by NEC, which has a history of award-winning biometric solutions. NEC I:Delight is designed to integrate users' physical and digital identities into one ecosystem. It uses biometrics as a contactless authentication system for seamless, personalized experiences at airport and hotel check-ins and other touchpoints.





In collaboration with Star Alliance, NEC began airport biometric procedures in 2020, providing a smooth, more convenient experience for international travelers. Passengers simply pre-register their facial and passport information, allowing them to walk through security and the boarding gate. NEC plans to expand the service around the world and connect it to other services such as baggage check-in, lounge access, duty-free shopping, car rentals and hotel check-in. The technology has also been implemented in a pilot project in the Japanese resort of Nanki Shirahama, where customers can pay for everything with just a glance.





"We want our services to become empowering tools to everyone everywhere," said Daichi Iwata, Executive Business Producer, NEC. "Making inclusive access available for all the digital services is probably the fundamental element within our vision."





Participants including Hiroshi Hashimoto, Senior Vice President, NEC, exchanged views on the potential for biometric payments at a Visionary Week session entitled, "NEC I:Delight - Future of payment, customer experience and beyond."





"NEC I:Delight - Future of payment, customer experience and beyond" was broadcast on September 15 as part of NEC's free online event. To learn more about NEC I:Delight, visit here.





