Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-22 am EST
4670.00 JPY   +0.54%
01:20pClarification : NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022
NE
12/21Retransmission : NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022
NE
12/21NEC Named To The CDP a List for Climate Change and Water Security Initiatives Three Years in a Row
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLARIFICATION: NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022

12/22/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEC is issuing a Clarification for the news release previously disseminated on December 19th, 2022 and its Retransmission disseminated on December 21st, 2022. The clarification pertains to the caption of the image and formal name of the product. The updated release can be found below: 

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - NEC (TSE: 6701) (OTC Pink: NIPNF) explores a strategy of NEC I:Delight for biometrics payment at NEC Visionary Week 2022.

Experts at NEC Visionary Week 2022 discussed how the new technology will change the future of transactions.

The experts situated biometrics in the history of payments extending from cash to credit cards to e-commerce. They also discussed how biometric payments work, the advantages of facial recognition for use cases such as retail, entertainment and events, the NEC I:Delight concept, and how contactless authentication will transform travel and tourism in general.

NEC I:Delight is a customer experience platform launched by NEC, which has a history of award-winning biometric solutions. NEC I:Delight is designed to integrate users' physical and digital identities into one ecosystem. It uses biometrics as a contactless authentication system for seamless, personalized experiences at airport and hotel check-ins and other touchpoints.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_001.jpg


NEC / Star Alliance, NEC I:Delight

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_001full.jpg

In collaboration with Star Alliance, NEC began airport biometric procedures in 2020, providing a smooth, more convenient experience for international travelers. Passengers simply pre-register their facial and passport information, allowing them to walk through security and the boarding gate. NEC plans to expand the service around the world and connect it to other services such as baggage check-in, lounge access, duty-free shopping, car rentals and hotel check-in. The technology has also been implemented in a pilot project in the Japanese resort of Nanki Shirahama, where customers can pay for everything with just a glance.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_002.jpg


Nanki Shirahama, NEC I:Delight

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_002full.jpg

"We want our services to become empowering tools to everyone everywhere," said Daichi Iwata, Executive Business Producer, NEC. "Making inclusive access available for all the digital services is probably the fundamental element within our vision."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_003.jpg


Daichi Iwata, Executive Business Producer, NEC I:Delight

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_003full.jpg

Participants including Hiroshi Hashimoto, Senior Vice President, NEC, exchanged views on the potential for biometric payments at a Visionary Week session entitled, "NEC I:Delight - Future of payment, customer experience and beyond."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_004.jpg


Hiroshi Hashimoto, Senior Vice President, NEC I:Delight

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_004full.jpg

"NEC I:Delight - Future of payment, customer experience and beyond" was broadcast on September 15 as part of NEC's free online event. To learn more about NEC I:Delight, visit here.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_005.jpg


Brand Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7768/149262_d7580c0654fe8a64_005full.jpg

Contact Info:
info@honestmedia.com
www.honestmedia.com
1 (212)-256-0315

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149262


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about NEC CORPORATION
01:20pClarification : NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022
NE
12/21Retransmission : NEC I:Delight, A Biometric System Featured at NEC Visionary Week 2022
NE
12/21NEC Named To The CDP a List for Climate Change and Water Security Initiatives Three Yea..
AQ
12/19Nec Announces I : Delight, a Biometrics Payment System, at NEC Visionary Week 2022
NE
12/15Nec : Driving NEC's growthContribution to the mid-term management plan 2025 and expansion ..
PU
12/15Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan - Nikkei
RE
12/15NEC demonstrates mission-critical Open RAN Integrations in O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2..
AQ
12/14Nec : Mid-term Management Plan 2025 (524KB)
PU
12/14Nec : Cover Story (1,120KB)
PU
12/14Nec : Integrated Report 2022 (FY2022/03)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 148 B 23 830 M 23 830 M
Net income 2023 92 439 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2023 153 B 1 155 M 1 155 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 1 262 B 9 557 M 9 557 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 117 418
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 670,00 JPY
Average target price 6 470,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Masatoshi Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-12.52%9 506
ACCENTURE PLC-35.13%169 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.57%144 245
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.34%128 513
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%102 479
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.03%76 117