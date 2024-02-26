TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management has filed an injunction to block NEC's sale of its stake in its listed unit Japan Aviation Electronics (JAE), saying that the sale would inflict damage on its shareholders.

The injunction request was filed with the Tokyo District Court on Feb. 20 and seen by Reuters.

Reuters reported NEC had received multiple buyout offers from global private equity funds for JAE before agreeing to tender much of its 51% stake to the unit at a discount via a tender offer. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)