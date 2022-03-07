NEC : 01 Business Growth Driven by Biometric Authentication(2,558KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 021 B 26 331 M 26 331 M Net income 2022 76 974 M 671 M 671 M Net Debt 2022 133 B 1 157 M 1 157 M P/E ratio 2022 17,1x Yield 2022 2,05% Capitalization 1 350 B 11 769 M 11 769 M EV / Sales 2022 0,49x EV / Sales 2023 0,43x Nbr of Employees 114 714 Free-Float - Chart NEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 4 955,00 JPY Average target price 6 610,71 JPY Spread / Average Target 33,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEC CORPORATION -6.69% 11 769 ACCENTURE PLC -24.22% 198 549 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -5.72% 170 434 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -5.27% 113 871 INFOSYS LIMITED -8.71% 94 431 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -15.46% 87 563