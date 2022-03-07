NEC : 01 Business Growth Driven by Biometric Authentication(2,558KB)

Biometric Authentication
Business Growth
Driven by Biometric Authentication
"Face"
in Face recognition
DX fellow
Hitoshi Imaoka
1997 Joined NEC
2002: Worked on R&D related to face recognition Contributing to the Commercialization of Face recognition Products
2009- Ranked No.1 in the world in Face recognition benchmark test by NIST* five times
*National Standards and Technology Research Laboratories
2015- R&D of new fields utilizing knowledge of Face recognition such as Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis Support System, remote gaze estimation technology, and ear acoustic authentication technology
2019 Appointed as NEC Fellow
2021 Responsible for Digital Business Platform Unit and Global Innovation Unit
Biometric Authentication
Hitoshi Imaoka
"Essentials
of Face Recognition"
World of cutting-edge AI to create future business
Released by President Inc on December 1, 2021 An easy-to-understand explanation of the cutting- edge AI technologies that will create businesses tomorrow, how to use them, and many examples of implementation
NEC's Biometric Authentication
Identifying individuals by physical characteristics
Business applications expanding to payment and medical care etc.
Authentication accuracy
Creating new value for a
which identifies 8 billion
society of new normal
human individuals on earth
Already implemented
more than 1,000 systems in 70 countries and regions around the world
NEC's technology
Face
Iris
Fingerprint / Palm print
Finger vein
Ear acoustics
Voice
