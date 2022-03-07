Log in
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
NEC : 01 Business Growth Driven by Biometric Authentication(2,558KB)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Biometric Authentication

Business Growth

Driven by Biometric Authentication

NEC Fellow

Biometric Authentication

"Face"

in Face recognition

DX fellow

3 © NEC Corporation 2021

Hitoshi Imaoka

1997 Joined NEC

2002: Worked on R&D related to face recognition Contributing to the Commercialization of Face recognition Products

2009- Ranked No.1 in the world in Face recognition benchmark test by NIST* five times

*National Standards and Technology Research Laboratories

2015- R&D of new fields utilizing knowledge of Face recognition such as Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis Support System, remote gaze estimation technology, and ear acoustic authentication technology

2019 Appointed as NEC Fellow

2021 Responsible for Digital Business Platform Unit and Global Innovation Unit

Biometric Authentication

Hitoshi Imaoka

"Essentials

of Face Recognition"

World of cutting-edge AI to create future business

Released by President Inc on December 1, 2021 An easy-to-understand explanation of the cutting- edge AI technologies that will create businesses tomorrow, how to use them, and many examples of implementation

4 © NEC Corporation 2021

NEC's Biometric Authentication

Biometric Authentication

Identifying individuals by physical characteristics

Business applications expanding to payment and medical care etc.

Authentication accuracy

Creating new value for a

which identifies 8 billion

society of new normal

human individuals on earth

Already implemented

more than 1,000 systems in 70 countries and regions around the world

NEC's technology

虹 彩

指紋・掌紋

指静脈

耳音響

Face

Iris

Fingerprint / Palm print

Finger vein

Ear acoustics

Voice

5 © NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 021 B 26 331 M 26 331 M
Net income 2022 76 974 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2022 133 B 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 1 350 B 11 769 M 11 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float -
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4 955,00 JPY
Average target price 6 610,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-6.69%11 769
ACCENTURE PLC-24.22%198 549
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.72%170 434
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%113 871
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.71%94 431
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.46%87 563