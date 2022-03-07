Log in
NEC : 02 Optimizing Technology to Create New Social Value(1,071KB)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Optimization

Optimizing Technology

to Create New Social Value

Optimal Connection of Analysis Results from the Cyber World to the Real World Optimization

At present, skilled workers take optimal actions and make decisions based on the results of predictive analysis by AI.

It will be increasingly important to utilize AI and quantum technology in addressing social issues effectively as society has become more complex, uncertain and dynamically changing.

Social issues

Visualization

Analysis

Prescription

Social value

A complex society

A lean and

Rapid change

Support

Efficient world

By IoT and AI

by skilled worker

Things

Human

Visualization,

Environment

Future Predictions

Optimizing

with AI and Quantum

3 © NEC Corporation 2021

NEC's Approach to Optimization Technologies

Optimization

Intention Learning

[Challenge] Digitization of ultra-complex field operations

Learn the intelligence and intention of judgment from

various decision making case models that you want to reproduce.

"Intent," a tacit knowledge, is quantified. Reproduces the decision- making of a skilled worker.

Securing the

Skill balance

number of persons

Vacation

Important

Peak or Off

request

Season

Years of

The time of

Important experience

year

Online

Optimization

Quantum

Computing

[Challenge] Flexible response to an ever-changing environment

Sequential model updates

Leading to the best decisions to adapt to a changing environment

The system incrementally updates measures, based on a series of small

experiments and observations, therefore flexibly responds to changes in

Collect data

Timely proposal

the environment

experimentally

of the best solution

[Challenge] Solving Large-Scale "Combinatorial Optimization Problems" Efficiently

Search for solutions that meet restrictions

Quickly suggest the best solution from a huge number of combinations

in a short period of time

Efficiently searches valid solutions that meet restrictions only, by original algorithm using vector computer.

Global sales launch of D-Wave's quantum computing cloud service.

Started providing support services for the introduction of optimization technologies

(press release on November 26, 2021)

4

© NEC Corporation 2021

Accelerating DX and Bringing the Benefits of AI to a Wide Range of Markets Optimization

Optimization can be applied to decision making in various areas

Manufacturing and Logistics

Production planning, Manufacturing planning, Worker shifts, Materials Informatics, Delivery planning, Cargo loading

Government agency

Tax collection plan, Police patrol route plan,

Personnel changes in local governments

Stores/Retail

Product assortment, Shelving/layout, Product recommendations, Dynamic pricing, Employee shift

Traffic

On-demand bus and railway schedule correction Dynamic pricing,

Automatic operation

Finance

Personnel allocation and personnel transfer Product recommendations,

Financial investment portfolio

Media

Commercial Scheduling Planning, Ad Delivery,

Personalization of distribution articles

Healthcare/Medical

Recommendations for meal planning and menu, Drug creation, Personalizing fitness plans, Route planning for home health care, Nurse shifts

Other

Maintenance optimization,

Satellite scheduling,

Personalizing travel plans

5 © NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
