|
NEC : 02 Optimizing Technology to Create New Social Value(1,071KB)
Optimization
Optimizing Technology
to Create New Social Value
Optimal Connection of Analysis Results from the Cyber World to the Real World Optimization
At present, skilled workers take optimal actions and make decisions based on the results of predictive analysis by AI.
It will be increasingly important to utilize AI and quantum technology in addressing social issues effectively as society has become more complex, uncertain and dynamically changing.
|
Social issues
|
Visualization
|
Analysis
|
Prescription
|
Social value
|
A complex society
|
A lean and
|
Rapid change
|
|
|
Support
|
Efficient world
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By IoT and AI
|
by skilled worker
|
|
|
Things
|
|
|
Human
|
Visualization,
|
|
|
Environment
|
Future Predictions
|
Optimizing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with AI and Quantum
|
3 © NEC Corporation 2021
NEC's Approach to Optimization Technologies
[Challenge] Digitization of ultra-complex field operations
Learn the intelligence and intention of judgment from
various decision making case models that you want to reproduce.
"Intent," a tacit knowledge, is quantified. Reproduces the decision- making of a skilled worker.
|
Securing the
|
Skill balance
|
number of persons
|
Vacation
|
Important
|
Peak or Off
|
request
|
Season
|
Years of
|
The time of
|
Important experience
|
year
Online
Optimization
Quantum
Computing
|
[Challenge] Flexible response to an ever-changing environment
|
Sequential model updates
|
Leading to the best decisions to adapt to a changing environment
|
|
|
The system incrementally updates measures, based on a series of small
|
|
|
experiments and observations, therefore flexibly responds to changes in
|
Collect data
|
Timely proposal
|
the environment
|
experimentally
|
of the best solution
|
|
|
[Challenge] Solving Large-Scale "Combinatorial Optimization Problems" Efficiently
|
Search for solutions that meet restrictions
|
Quickly suggest the best solution from a huge number of combinations
|
in a short period of time
• Efficiently searches valid solutions that meet restrictions only, by original algorithm using vector computer.
• Global sales launch of D-Wave's quantum computing cloud service.
Started providing support services for the introduction of optimization technologies
(press release on November 26, 2021)
Accelerating DX and Bringing the Benefits of AI to a Wide Range of Markets Optimization
Optimization can be applied to decision making in various areas
Manufacturing and Logistics
Production planning, Manufacturing planning, Worker shifts, Materials Informatics, Delivery planning, Cargo loading
Government agency
Tax collection plan, Police patrol route plan,
Personnel changes in local governments
Stores/Retail
Product assortment, Shelving/layout, Product recommendations, Dynamic pricing, Employee shift
Traffic
On-demand bus and railway schedule correction Dynamic pricing,
Automatic operation
Finance
Personnel allocation and personnel transfer Product recommendations,
Financial investment portfolio
Media
Commercial Scheduling Planning, Ad Delivery,
Personalization of distribution articles
Healthcare/Medical
Recommendations for meal planning and menu, Drug creation, Personalizing fitness plans, Route planning for home health care, Nurse shifts
Other
Maintenance optimization,
Satellite scheduling,
Personalizing travel plans
|
