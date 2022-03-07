NEC : 03 Open & Connectivity for a New World(1,322KB)

Open & Connectivity for a New World
Open & Connectivity for a New World
Open & Connectivity
Connect everything in an open environment
To realize DX on a global scale that will drastically solve social issues through open innovation with partners in various areas.
3 © NEC Corporation 2021
Evolving Communication Technologies and Value Revolution toward Open & Connectivity
Digital transformation (DX) A society with improved business activities and urban issues addressed
New work-life style in New Normal A sustainable society where everyone can fully enjoy their humanity
|
People and things connected
|
Further
|
Seamless connection of
|
by high-speed communication
|
people, things, and matters
|
|
Integration
|
Virtual world
|
|
of
|
Digital twin
|
digital and real
|
|
Large capacity, little delay,
|
Real world
|
and multiple connected network connection
|
4 © NEC Corporation 2021
Next-Generation ICT Platform Supporting the Integration of Digital and Real
Flexible and secure ICT platform that not only has extraordinary infrastructure performance,
but also can vertically satisfy the enough functions and performance of each layer based on application requirements.
Application
Service platform
IT/Network
Middle
Network Infrastructure
|
Traffic
|
Construction
|
Manufacturing
|
Distribution
Extract application requirements into the convergence of communications and AI
(Automatic operation remote monitoring, construction equipment autonomy, automatic conveyance, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large
|
Low
|
Large
|
Low
|
Low
|
Low
|
Low
|
Low
|
capacity
|
|
latency
|
|
capacity
|
|
latency
|
|
latency
|
|
power
|
|
latency
|
|
power
Flexibility to modify its function and performance according to application requirements
Security assurance to realize open mutual cooperation
Extraordinary performance improvement in basic network functions*
(multi-core optical communication, distributed MIMO, millimeter-wave/terahertz-wave technology, etc.)
*Ultra-high speed, large capacity, ultra-low latency, ultra-low power consumption, etc.
5 © NEC Corporation 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.