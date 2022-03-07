Log in
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
NEC : 03 Open & Connectivity for a New World(1,322KB)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Open & Connectivity for a New World

Open & Connectivity for a New World

Open & Connectivity

Connect everything in an open environment

To realize DX on a global scale that will drastically solve social issues through open innovation with partners in various areas.

3 © NEC Corporation 2021

Evolving Communication Technologies and Value Revolution toward Open & Connectivity

5G

Beyond 5G

Digital transformation (DX) A society with improved business activities and urban issues addressed

New work-life style in New Normal A sustainable society where everyone can fully enjoy their humanity

People and things connected

Further

Seamless connection of

by high-speed communication

people, things, and matters

Integration

Virtual world

of

Digital twin

digital and real

Large capacity, little delay,

Real world

and multiple connected network connection

4 © NEC Corporation 2021

Next-Generation ICT Platform Supporting the Integration of Digital and Real

Flexible and secure ICT platform that not only has extraordinary infrastructure performance,

but also can vertically satisfy the enough functions and performance of each layer based on application requirements.

Application

Service platform

IT/Network

Middle

Network Infrastructure

Traffic

Construction

Manufacturing

Distribution

Extract application requirements into the convergence of communications and AI

(Automatic operation remote monitoring, construction equipment autonomy, automatic conveyance, etc.)

Large

Low

Large

Low

Low

Low

Low

Low

capacity

latency

capacity

latency

latency

power

latency

power

Flexibility to modify its function and performance according to application requirements

Security assurance to realize open mutual cooperation

Extraordinary performance improvement in basic network functions*

(multi-core optical communication, distributed MIMO, millimeter-wave/terahertz-wave technology, etc.)

*Ultra-high speed, large capacity, ultra-low latency, ultra-low power consumption, etc.

5 © NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
